The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), the governing body of the Paralympic Movement in Southeast Asia, is continuing to outline strategic plans and will persist in developing constructive collaboration and cooperation with stakeholders in the international paralympic movement to enhance para-sports and athletes in the region.





APSF Secretary-General, Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, includes the push and continuation of Para Esports development among member nations, aligning with its growing popularity as one of the world's most popular sports.

Main Stadium - 80th Birthday Stadium -venue for athletics. - Image: APSF





Para Esports were introduced for the first time and with great success at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, recently held for the first time in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, albeit in an experimental or demonstration mode.





According to Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee, the inclusion of Para Esports in the recently concluded WorldAbilitysport Games, organized in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Thailand, bodes well for the continued development of the Para community, highlighting the growing global importance of the sport.

Aquatic Centre - 80th Birthday Stadium is the venue for Swimming - Image: APSF





Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee was invited as a guest to attend the seven-day Games in Korat, formerly known as the IWAS World Games. Athletes from 47 countries worldwide participated in the Games, featuring 10 sports, namely athletics and wheelchair racing, archery, cycling, wheelchair fencing, shooting, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, snooker, and table tennis. Three demonstration sports—petanque, sepak takraw, and esports—were also included.





Korat will host the 13th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled for January 2026. It will be the second time that Korat hosts the 11-nation Games, 19 years after the first occurrence in 2007.

Para Track Cycling at Velodrome (333m), 80th Birthday Stadium - Image: APSF





"Congratulations to the local organizing committee... the WorldAbilitysport Games 2023 were successfully held without major organizational hitches. Congratulations to Korat, the organizing committee, officials, volunteers... with all facilities ready and support from the Thai government and local authorities, I am convinced that Korat will be ready for the 13th ASEAN Para Games in 2026," said Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee.





"As a city with experience in organizing events and games for people with disabilities in the past, I have full confidence that Korat is capable of hosting and delivering successful Games in 2026," said Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee.