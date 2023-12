Following the announcement of substantial losses by UK Athletics, former Olympic heptathlon champion, Dame Denise Lewis, has been appointed President of UK Athletics.

Dame Denise Lewis, the former Olympic heptathlon champion born in August 1972 in West Bromwich (UK), will replace Jason Gardener, a former sprinter, who has held the position since 2015.

Lewis was a double Olympic medallist, winning gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympics after claiming bronze in Atlanta four years earlier.

Additionally, former world silver medallist in the 1,500 meters, Hannah England, has been named vice president, while other high-ranking positions have been filled by Tony Shiret and Arwel Williams.

Denise Lewis, former British Olympic heptathlete, poses for pictures with the newly unveiled 2012 London Olympic Torch at St Pancras International Rail Station, central London, on June 8, 2011. The 2012 London Olympics organisers unveiled Wednesday the golden torch that thousands of runners will use to carry the Olympic flame 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometres) to the opening ceremony. The flame will burn from a triangular aluminium tube made of a mesh stamped with 8,000 holes -- one to represent each torchbearer. AFP PHOTO/Geoff Caddick (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)





Lewis was bestowed the title of dame in the New Year Honours for her role as president of the Commonwealth Games England and her services to sport. Her extensive resume includes a prominent role in television as an expert and presenter since her retirement in 2005. In addition to her prestigious Olympic medals, the British athlete also secured two Commonwealth gold medals, a European gold, and two world silver medals, earning her a place in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

🗞️ @RealDeniseLewis has been elected the new UKA President, while @hannengland will become the Vice President of UK Athletics.



Click below to find out the full results from the UKA Member Elections ⤵️ — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) December 12, 2023





Leading a financially challenged association won't be an easy task for Lewis and her team. Last week, UK Athletics announced annual losses of £3.7 million ($4.6 million), with this year's London Diamond League alone losing approximately £500,000.





Lewis's new role is largely ceremonial, with UK Athletics Chairman, Ian Beattie, and Chief Executive, Jack Buckner, tasked with improving the organization's financial situation, aiming for breakeven by 2025.

24 Sep 2000: Denise Lewis of Great Britain celebrates gold in the Heptathlon at the Olympic Stadium on Day Nine of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. \ Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport





The outgoing president departs after a challenging financial period. The Daily Telegraph reported that a renegotiated deal with sportswear manufacturer Nike helped stave off bankruptcy, and UK Athletics had £6.5 million in cash in the bank as of March 31, which was not reflected in the final balance sheet.





This financial mismatch adds to the ongoing grievances from elite coaches in the past. It's worth noting that they had faced delays in receiving their salaries on several occasions, resorting to selling tickets in advance for the Diamond League at London Stadium to cover ongoing expenses.





The deficit, already substantial in the years 2021-2022 (£1.8 million), has doubled for 2023, despite promises of adjustments and reductions in staff and personnel.





Can the new management steer a ship that was adrift? At least the numbers suggest a challenging task. To achieve this, they must make a significant turnaround, implement severe expense cuts, increase transparency, and forge new relationships to secure financial support from private entities and television rights.