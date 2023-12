Greek football will be played behind closed doors until 12 February. The announcement from the Hellenic government came a day before the Turkish Football League was suspended. Turkish matches will remain suspended until further notice due to the assault on a referee by several men, including the president of the Ankaragücü club.

In Greece, the assault on a police officer, who was seriously injured last week when rival fans clashed during a volleyball match in Athens, has prompted a decision by the Greek government.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stated that the measure could also be extended "on a case-by-case basis to European matches involving Greek teams." The Europa League match this week between Olympiakos and the Serbian club Backa Topola will be played without spectators, he added, as reported by AFP.

"For several years, criminals posing as fans have committed serious crimes, causing severe injuries and killing people," said Marinakis. Police in several Greek cities protested on Monday to denounce the lack of security in stadiums.

Both championships, Greek and Turkish, are marred by serious incidents, and the intention is not to solve a specific problem but to end a wave of violence that has been going on for years. Greek authorities plan to install cameras to identify aggressors as quickly as possible. The board of the Greek league is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and make decisions regarding this matter.

Omonia supporters lift up banners during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Manchester United and Omonia Nikosia at Old Trafford. © Getty Images

In the Turkish case, the situation becomes even more serious as one of those involved is a leader of the Ankaragücü team. According to live television footage, the Ankaragücü club official, Faruk Koca, rushed onto the field at the end of the match between Ankaragücü and Rizespor to punch the referee, Halil Umut Meler, in the face.

In Greece, a 31-year-old police officer was hospitalized in "critical" condition after being hit in the thigh by a flare. The police questioned more than 400 people, and an 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday accused of firing the flare. He will appear in court and faces charges of "attempted murder."

In the Turkish case, the accused told Beyaz TV, "My brain went crazy, my vision blurred, I don't remember what I did." According to the DHA news agency, those arrested, including the president of Ankaragücü, were transferred to the Sincan prison on the outskirts of Ankara.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) decided on the "indefinite postponement" of all championship matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the assault on Tuesday, calling it "totally unacceptable." "Without referees, there is no football. Referees, players, fans, and technical teams must feel safe and protected to enjoy the game. I urge the relevant authorities to ensure that this is implemented and strictly respected at all levels," he added."