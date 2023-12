The #worldconnected gaming community is gathering in the Saudi Arabian capital ahead of the Riyadh 2023 Global Esports Games (#GEG23) from 12-16 December, the flagship multi-title competition hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and presented by the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

#GEG23 is set to deliver an extraordinary spectacle on the biggest stage in international eSports, live from the Saudi eLeagues, with five sensational tournaments across world-renowned titles including Dota 2, eFootball™️ 2024, PUBG MOBILE, and Street Fighter 6.

But what makes #GEG23 even more exciting, intriguing, and unique is that each team and athlete represents their respective country. A star-studded cast of some of the greatest nations and biggest names in all of esports are vying for glory, with 56 countries and 236 players taking part in the annual showpiece.

"Bringing together so many countries and athletes underlines the magnitude of the Global Esports Games - it is a major international event that ranks alongside a select few as the pinnacle of professional esports," said Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation.

"After successfully hosting several epic tournaments, Riyadh is set to host five days of thrilling action. Intense battles and unforgettable moments await the spectators, with huge prize pools, global supremacy and 'best in the world' status on the line. We couldn't be more excited to host an event of this magnitude. These are tournaments not to be missed, and an epic event is about to begin."

Riyadh hosts the Global Esports Games this week. SAUDI ESPORTS

As with previous editions of the event, #GEG23 welcomes teams and athletes from all over the world. Of the 56 countries being represented at the event, eight are from Africa, 12 from the Americas, and 18 from Asia. Europe also has 17 representatives, while Oceania's hopes lie with Australia and New Zealand.

"The Global Esports Games is a powerful platform where nations come together in the digital arena, showcasing not only world-class competition but also exemplifying the power of unity through esports," added Global Esports Federation President, Chris Chan. "The Games show that now more than ever, esports transcends borders and cultures, and we're thrilled to see so many teams and athletes from different countries and continents competing," he added.

For SEF, hosting #GEG23 is in line with its long-term vision to develop the gaming and eSports industry in Saudi Arabia and build lasting links with the global industry. With so many local, regional, and international teams and athletes set to compete, #GEG23 is also sure to advance SEF's ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant gaming community, nurture talent, recognise champions, enable world-class competitions and provide new opportunities across the ecosystem, as outlined in the National Gaming and Esports Strategy.