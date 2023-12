The inaugural T201 match between West Indies and England on December 12 will be the testing ground. On that day, a new clock will be put to the test thanks to the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its effort to speed up the pace of this sport and make it more appealing.

This will be the initial trial, followed by implementing the same procedure in the subsequent 59 matches to be played until April 2024. This will apply to both ODI and T201 matches of Full Member teams in the men's category.

The opening match will take place in Barbados. The stop clock will restrict the time taken between overs, meaning that the bowling team must be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over. Failure to do so for the third time in an inning (after two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty imposed on the fielding team.

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama tries to play a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26, 2023. © Getty Images

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, stated: "We are constantly looking for ways to speed up the pace of play in international cricket. The stop clock trial in white-ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four players outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time. The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period."

Therefore, about five months of testing and analysis begin on how this clock, which accelerates the pace of play and forces players to act more quickly, functions. As a result, everything will be faster-paced.