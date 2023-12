The Parisian Police chief disclosed that residents near Olympic zones will require a QR code to navigate police barriers, in addition to justifying their presence.

Security will also be heightened during the opening day on July 26, 2024. Metro station closures that are deemed unnecessary to prevent conflicts and incidents will also be implemented. Laurent Nunez shared these statements in an interview with Le Parisien, as reported by AFP.

Not only must residents comply with controls, but individuals in restricted areas must also register any visitors wishing to observe from balconies, windows, rooftops, or even houseboats. "People entering a perimeter must be able to provide a valid reason for being there," stated Nunez to Le Parisien. Furthermore, traffic will be restricted, and special security measures will be applied in crucial locations.

"The only people getting through will be those with a valid reason, in other words, individuals going to their hotel, home, or those with a ticket for the ceremony," he said. The potential measures were promptly criticized and protested against by politicians. "These measures are characteristic of a state of emergency," said centrist deputy Philippe Bonnecarrere. Senator Nathalie Goulet, also centrist, remarked that the measures were "an attack on liberties."

The left also expressed their opinions: "This is scandalous, even worse than we feared," said far-left deputy Eric Coquerel. "The Olympic Games will have a liberty-killing taste," added Damien Maudet, another left-wing deputy. On the other hand, the substantial influx of fans and visitors necessitates increased security, especially for the opening ceremony to be held on boats on the River Seine, marking the first time the Games open outside a sports stadium.

Approximately 15 million visitors are expected to attend the Olympic Games in July and August, as well as the Paralympics in August and early September. There were also protests over the metro ticket price increase after local authorities announced a doubling during the Games. However, monthly and annual passes for residents will not be affected.