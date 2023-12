The Argentinians defeated Australia 45-12 in the men's final, securing the first title of the Sevens season in Cape Town. With this victory and the runner-up position in Dubai, they now lead the World Circuit. In the women's category, Australia took home the gold and the top spot.

Despite a defeat against Fiji (12-19) in the group stage's closing match, led by Santiago Gomez Cora, the Pumas 7's gained strength from the loss and clinched the second competition of the 2023-24 Seven World Circuit. The Pumas 7’s triumphed 45-12 against Australia, who had previously defeated Fiji in the semis (24-7), securing the championship in Cape Town (South Africa) and further solidifying their standing in the discipline, which, in addition to the World Circuit, will have participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Regarding the final, the Argentinians' resounding victory (45-12) was built on tries converted by Germán Schulz, Santiago Mare, Marcos Moneta, Tomás Elizalde, Santiago Álvarez, and Matías Osadczuk, with Joaquín Pellandini and Mare completing the conversions. For the Australian team, Nathan Lawson and Dietrich Roache were responsible for scoring in the ingoal.





This triumph showcases the growth of the Pumas in their 7-player version, earning their seventh medal, the fourth since the bronze in Tokyo 2020 (played in 2021 due to the pandemic). With this victory, they climbed to the top of the table with 38 points, eight units more than South Africa, who had won the final in Dubai last weekend but will have to wait another year to win at home.

In Women:

In the women's category, Australia claimed their first title in Cape Town and their second consecutive victory in the HSBC SVNS 2024, overcoming France 29-26 with one player less throughout the second half (Maddison Levi was expelled for a high tackle at the end of the first half). The Australians held a 22-0 lead by that time, and despite France quickly reaching the try, they managed to endure and secure the title in beautiful Cape Town. Thus, the Australians repeat their success and firmly establish themselves at the top of the World Circuit.

The winning captain couldn't hide her joy after the effort displayed: "It was a great effort to finish with only six players. We played against France last week and also received a red card. Winning two weeks in a row was very brave on the girls' part. We love coming to Cape Town, and winning again prepares us well for our season," said Charlotte Caslick.

The next date of the HSBC SVNS 2024 will be in 2024 when the third leg of the World Circuit takes place in Perth (Western Australia) from January 26 to 28.





Upcoming Events:

Perth Sevens: January 26-28, 2024

Vancouver Sevens: February 23-25, 2024

Los Angeles Sevens: March 2-3, 2024

Hong Kong Sevens: April 5-7, 2024

Singapore Sevens: May 3-5, 2024

Madrid Final Series: May 31-June 2, 2024