Syd Millar CBE, former president of the International Rugby Board (IRB) from 2003 to 2007, was honored by the global organization following his demise at the age of 89.

During the memorial events for the former leader, it was emphasized that his legacy would be remembered as one of the greatest leaders in rugby history, a key figure in the development and progress of the sport on the world stage. He spearheaded the restructuring of the game and presided over what is considered the first modern Men's Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003, a historic Women's Rugby World Cup in Canada in 2006, and a record-breaking Men's Rugby World Cup in France in 2007. This marked a milestone in the sport's history, opening doors to the achievements rugby enjoys today.

His involvement in rugby began with his election as the president of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in 1995, a transformative period for the sport. He had represented the union with distinction on the IRB Council since 1992 and served as the president of the British & Irish Lions from 1999 to 2002.

Bill Beaumont (M) and Syd Millar (R) of the Lions are interviewed by the Media following the Fourth Test match between South Africa and the British Lions at Loftus Versfeld on July 12, 1980 in Pretoriam South Africa. © Getty Images

His impact extended beyond administrative roles, as he was a player, coach, and leader—a combination not easily found. A notable figure in the history of the Ballymena Rugby Club and Ulster Rugby, he debuted for Ireland in 1958, earning 37 caps and participating in three British and Irish Lions tours in 1959, 1962, and 1966.

He also coached Ireland for two years, from 1973 to 1975, leading the Lions to an undefeated tour of South Africa in 1974. He served as the Lions' coach on the 1980 tour to the same country and coached Ireland in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987. Following that, he focused on improving as an administrator for the IRB.

He was recognized as a significant figure on the field and in the boardroom during his tenure in directing the sport. Millar was appointed CBE in 2005, having previously been named MBE. He was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame (now the World Rugby Hall of Fame) in 2009 and received the prestigious Legion of Honour in 2007 after a Rugby World Cup in France that defined an era.

World Rugby President Sir Bill Beaumont had words of tribute for Millar during the commemorative events. "I know I speak on behalf of my colleagues and the global rugby family when I say that Syd Millar was a giant of rugby on the world stage. As influential as a leader as he was brilliant as a player, coach, and administrator, Syd was a natural leader and a visionary, someone who cared deeply about the sport, its people, its values, and its future."