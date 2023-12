Serbian OJK Belgrade win the European Club Championships in Belgrade held on December 9. In the men's Champions League final they beat Greece’s Aris 3:0. Filip Djinovic (+90) and Spanish legionnaires Alberto Gaitero Martin (-66) and Jorge Cano Garcia (-73) scored the points for the underdogs. Aleksandar Nerandzic(-81) and Darko Brasnjovic (-90) did not play in the final.

Last year’s finalists Red Star and Paris Saint-Germain led by 3-time Olympic and 11-time World Champion Teddy Riner finished third. Earlier on December 9 Belgrade defeated PSG 3-1.

“Of course we had the team to do it, we had everything we needed to go all the way that day and we had a good feeling about it, so it’s a shame. It’s a shame because we didn’t get rewarded. We deserved to go to the final. We deserved to win this Champions League. Now we have to move on” Riner said after the semifinal clash.

Teddy Rine (in blue) in action during European Champions League © EJU Media

“We landed here two days ago and trained with the Serbs. We felt at home from the very first moment. And they all have a great competitive heart,” said Alberto Gaitero Martin, complimenting his Serbian team-mates.

In the women's tournament there was no stronger team than French PSG. In the “French Final” they defeated JC Pontault Combault 3:0, with Priscilla Gneto (-57), Lucy Renshall (-63) and Marie-Eve Gahie (-70) securing the early decision. Romane Dicko (+70) and Amandine Buchard (-52) didn’t have to compete anymore.

Serbian OJK Belgrade after winning the men's Champions League © EJU Media

“It’s a wonderful feeling, we’re happy to have lived up to our role as favourites. The only thing missing for the perfect day was for our men to win too. We would have loved to celebrate with them. But we are really proud to have won this first title for the club – ahead of the footballers and handballers. This is a great day for Judo France!” told Romane Dicko after the final.

The other French team RSC Champigny and Turkish Galatasaray came third.