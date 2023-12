Professor Dr. Ashraf Sobhy won the award for Best Sports Service in Africa at the African Sports Awards organized by the Association of African Sports Confederations (UCSA). This recognition was bestowed in acknowledgment of his contribution to the Best Sports Service in Africa.

During the recent Second International Conference against Corruption in Sports held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, the President of the Federation of Africa University Sports and also the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, was acknowledged and honored with the prestigious Best Sports Service in Africa award at the African Sports Awards organized by the Association of African Sports Confederations (UCSA).





The awards were presented during the 2nd International Conference against Corruption in Sports, the International African Sports Exhibition, and the General Assembly of the Association of African Sports Confederations. This significant recognition comes as a tribute to Dr. Sobhy for his unwavering dedication and profound impact on sports services. As an individual, he has tirelessly worked to enhance the sports experience, and his influence has resonated not only locally but across the African sports landscape. A true role model.





The UCSA African Sports Awards showcased a constellation of stars, including notable figures such as the former Milan footballer and current President of Liberia since January 2018, George Weah, Senegalese professional footballer Sadio Mané (who plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr), Mrs. Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, the first female Secretary General of FIFA, H.E. Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development at the African Union, and Mr. Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), among many other distinguished personalities who have been praised for their outstanding contributions to the sports world, talent, and hard work dedicated to improving the African sports community.





Dr. Sobhy expressed, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Association of African Sports Confederations for the Best Sports Service. This award reflects the collective efforts of the entire sports community, and I am proud to be a part of it," said the Minister since 2018 after receiving the award.