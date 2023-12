Less than two weeks before the first edition of the European University Winter Championships, which will be held in Val di Zoldo in the Dolomites from 18-21 December, the final preparatory visit took place on 6-7 December, with very satisfactory results in all respects.

The European University Sports Association (EUSA), which owns the rights to the event, was represented in Val di Zoldo by EUSA Secretary General Matjaz Pecovnik, Sports Manager Miha Zvan, Education and Development Manager Sara Rozman and Communications and Projects Manager Andrej Pisl.

Val di Zoldo (Val de Zoldo in Ladin) is a scattered Italian municipality of 2,743 inhabitants in the province of Belluno in Veneto. The territory includes the historical-geographical area of Zoldo, in the heart of the Zoldo Dolomites, and belongs to the Cadore Longaronese Zoldo Mountain Union. The seat of the municipality is Fusine.

The Italian town in the Dolomites will host the first edition of the Winter Sports Championships, as planned more than a year ago by the Executive Committee of the EUSA, which took place in October 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The decision was announced at the end of 2022.

The official delegation was welcomed by representatives of the Local Organising Committee, led by the President of CUS Venezia, Massimo Zanotto. The delegation was also greeted by the Mayor of Val di Zoldo, Camillo De Pellegrin, who assured them of the support of the local community for the organisation of the event.

The beauty of Val di Zoldo in a breathtaking picture. EUSA

The preparatory visit began at the Municipal Multi-Purpose Hall in Fusine, which will be the venue for the Welcome and Registration on 17 December, the General Technical Meeting (GTM) on 18 December and the EUSA Winter Forum on 20 December.

Mount Civetta and its ski slopes will be used for the Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Volleyball competitions and all the venues were visited by the delegations.

The participants also inspected the accommodation facilities; four hotels will be used to accommodate over 200 participants of the European University Winter Championships, who will take part in three sports and educational events.

Other operational areas were also discussed, and agreements finalised for the first-ever EUSA winter event.

The event is supported by the local community and partners, as well as by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) and co-funded by the European Union. For more information on the 2023 European Universities Winter Championships, please visit https://wintersports2023.eusa.eu