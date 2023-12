The 2023 Annual Assembly of the International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) saw a renewal of authorities in the IJRC Board and Presidency, with the young François Mathy Jr. being chosen.

The IJRC held its annual meeting chaired by the Italian Eleonora Ottaviani, in a bustling hall at the Marriott Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. Many figures from the international jumping scene gathered, just two weeks after the FEI General Assembly in Mexico City.

Among other matters, authorities were elected. The new IJRC board will include Steve Guerdat, Michael Duffy, Richard Vogel, Ludger Beerbaum, Rodrigo Pessoa, Emilio Bicocchi, Kevin Staut, and a representative from the U.S. to be chosen by the North American Riders Club.

There will also be a new president. The outgoing French president, Kevin Staut, welcomed and handed over the reins to the Belgian François Mathy Jr., who was elected by the club members.

François Mathy Jr. and Eleonora Ottaviani. IJRC

In addition to the significant election of authorities, sensitive issues for riders were addressed. The assembly tackled the problem of minimum prizes in 1-star competitions, entries and additional fees, challenges with the ongoing updates of the FEI TackApp (FEI's application providing information on permitted and prohibited paraphernalia, equipment, and attire in FEI competitions), the new rules imposed by FEI regulations regarding horse elimination, and the criteria for point allocation.

The problem of the strict grid imposed by the TackApp and elimination rules was particularly felt by riders who, with the current approach, feel they must deal with unstable, sometimes unfair regulations in a year that is directly focused on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Other topics were also debated, such as the need for riders to become more proactive in their contacts with their federations, a review of rankings, especially concerning criteria for point allocation, among other important issues for riders. The assembly also featured the presence of significant personalities like Max Kühner, François Mathy, Stephan Ellenbruch (Chair of the FEI Jumping Committee, connected remotely), Ludger Beerbaum, Paule Gerritsen, and Gaspard Dufourd, among others.