Yesterday marked the deadline for the submission of bids to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, and it was a record-breaking turnout. Two joint bids and Brazil will vie for the prestigious title in women's world football.

The deadline for bid submissions was December 8, and three nations have thrown their hats into the ring to secure the hosting rights for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.





Two joint bids were received, along with one individual bid. Brazil, which previously hosted the men's World Cups in 1950 and 2014, aims to become the first South American country to organize the women's tournament. They seek to prevent the United States from hosting it for the third time in 10 World Cups, including the 2027 edition.

In addition to the South American giant, the United States aims to replicate the success of the 2026 men's World Cup alongside Mexico (without Canada) and leverage the infrastructure from the continent's most significant sporting event of the decade. If successful, it would be the third time, albeit shared in the latest instance, that the United States hosts a FIFA Women's World Cup (and the fourth overall). They previously hosted in 1999 and 2003, attempting to break the tie with China (which hosted the 1991 and 2007 World Cups) for the country with the most hosting opportunities.





Contrary to their male counterparts, the North American women are a dominant force, having won four out of the nine World Cups held until now. They aim not only to continue promoting a sport that remains elusive for many citizens but also to extend their supremacy in terms of titles over their closest competitor, Germany, which has two.

Europe seeks its third women's World Cup after hosting in France in 2019 and Sweden in 1995. For this bid, the German Football Federation, the Belgian Football Federation, and the Dutch Football Federation have joined forces, aspiring to be chosen as the hosts for a tournament that garners increasing expectations and has FIFA President Gianni Infantino as a staunch supporter.





The decision on who will host the 10th Women's World Cup will be announced in May of the coming year. The designation of the host federation or federations will be determined through an open vote at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 17, 2024