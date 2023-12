The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed the fine imposed on the Asian Olympic body for the use of the North Korean flag despite the prevailing ban. The Olympic Council of Asia will have to pay $500,000.

On November 17, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced a sanction for the violation of the ban on North Korea on organizing major international events or displaying its flag at such events, excluding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This ban, imposed in 2021, was due to the failure to implement an effective anti-doping testing program.

Despite various reminders from WADA, the sanctioned country's flag was displayed at the Hangzhou Asian Games (China) in September and October, including at the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as during medal presentations.

As a consequence, a fine of $500,000 was imposed, which has been made final as the 21-day period for appeal has expired. With the legal deadline for filing the relevant appeal extinguished, "As a result, the alleged non-compliance (of the OCA) is considered admitted, and the conditions are accepted."

Following the recommendation of our independent Compliance Review Committee, our Executive Committee has decided to allege non-compliance, consequences and reinstatement conditions against the Nigerian and Venezuelan National Anti-Doping Organizations. Read more here:… — WADA (@wada_ama) December 8, 2023

In another matter, the NADO of Nigeria and the NADO of Venezuela appealed their sanctions in due time and therefore the sanctions will be suspended until the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) makes a decision as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that the Nigerian NADO Nigeria has yet to address several critical requirements following an audit by WADA at the end of 2022, while the Venezuelan NADO has not addressed various critical requirements for its anti-doping program after the Compliance Code Questionnaire exercise.

Currently, there are five Code Signatories not in compliance. These are the NADOs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Gabon, and Russia, as well as the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding.