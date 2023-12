The Italian city of Turin will host the FISU Winter University Games from 13-23 January 2025 and less than a year before that, on 24 February 2024, the Palavela ice rink will be illuminated for 'Lights on U,' a major event on the #RoadTO2025.

The festive evening was officially presented at the Turin Municipal Sports Department. The artistic director will be Ghiaccio Spettacolo, who has already announced his star during the conference: a true icon of Italian sport such as Carolina Kostner, bronze in figure skating at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, six-time world medallist, including her gold medal at Niza 2012, and eleven-time European medallist with five gold medals.

"I am very happy to return to Turin, a special place because of the wonderful moments I have experienced in my career. It is also a great honour for me to take part in an event that celebrates university sport worldwide. The Universiade was born in Turin and will return home in January 2025, bringing with it many young athletes from all over the world. I look forward to seeing you all at 'Lights on U' on 24 February 2024", declared the 36-year-old skater from Ortisei.

This is how Carolina Kostner, who is currently in Japan, commented on her participation in the show that will present the mascot of the XXXII FISU Winter Games in Turin, Bardonecchia, Torre Pellice, Pragelato and Pinerolo.

"The presence of Carolina Kostner as the extraordinary godmother of 'Lights on U' is the icing on the cake," commented the President of the Torino 2025 World University Games Organising Committee, Alessandro Ciro Sciretti, "It will be a magical winter for our Games, starting with the inauguration of the track in Piazza Solferino on 8 December with a performance by young Italian athletes, thanks to the collaboration of Fisg Piemonte," he added.

The Piedmont Regional Councillor for Sport, Fabrizio Ricca, said: "The spirit of the Universiade is beginning to be felt and Piemonte is becoming more and more a 'land of sport' every day. It starts with the ice, but soon it will be the snow, as Bardonecchia and Pragelato will host the first inclusive and barrier-free skiing competitions at the Universiade. We are really happy that our work has been rewarded and that we will be able to organise similar events in the future".

Turin is therefore preparing to welcome back the 'Ice Queen', as Mimmo Carretta, Councillor for Sport of the City of Turin, said of the event: "The countdown to the University Games of Torino Winter 2025 has begun. As we prepare to welcome athletes from all over the world, we present the preparatory events that the Organising Committee has planned to involve the people of Turin and revive the passion for winter sports in our city, which gave birth to the Universiade in 1959".





The Ice Show at the Palavela will be breathtaking, with an international cast at the highest level: champions, acrobats and personalities from the world of ice skating. The artistic director and choreographer of Ghiaccio Spettacolo, Andrea Vaturi, said: "'Lights On U' will be a very special evening, because we will bring an enriched and strengthened version of the show 'Light,' which we presented during our last summer tour, and which has already met with great success with the public."









"In addition to 'Queen' Carolina Kostner, the cast will include all the best Italian ice skaters and many international stars. Of course, there will be no shortage of top players from the Italian national team, the various athletes who have dominated in recent years! Grand Prix, the European Championships, the World Championships, the most important medals,", he added.





Tickets for Lights On U will go on sale on Monday 11 December and range from €25 to €7. Special discounts are available for university students, children aged 6-12, senior citizens and FISG members.