The 2023 IBA Junior World Championships ended in Yerevan on December 4. The atmosphere in the hall, the bouts full of great emotions and powerful punches made the home crowd fill all the presence of boxing spirit in Yerevan.

The president of the Boxing Federation of Armenia Hovhannes Hovsepyan is sure that this was one of the best world championships of this age group. “We did all the best with the help of the government and cooperation with IBA.” told Hovsepyan to Insiidethegames. “We have experience of organising such events, we have watched many events and from the first big tournament in Yerevan we tried to do our best. After the European Championship 2022 in Yerevan the President of IBA Mr Umar Kremlev in the conversations with me and with the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that other countries must take as an example that organisation of the tournament in Armenia.”

The BFA has even bigger expectations in the future, as the experience of organising big tournaments is increasing. “We want to do everything to host the World Championships in the future. Also we have organised IBA professional boxing events and now discuss with them to host one of the IBA Championship nights.” says Hovsepyan.

BFA President gives the championship's Best Boxer's award to Albert Harutyunyan from Armenia © IBA

Some of the federations had left the IBA during the last couple of months to join the newly formed “World boxing”, but Hovsepyan is sure that the situation is under control and that the IBA is standing confident on its feet.

“The Armenian boxing federation has a close relationship with the IBA. I can’t say that the situation in boxing is chaotic. We see how many athletes participate in the World Championship. 90 percent of the federations are going to participate in the IBA annual congress in Dubai, which will take place in December. Of course, there are some troublemakers, but they also do the same in their countries, and I think that all the questions will be solved in the near future. In my personal opinion, the IBA management has done a lot for boxing. The boxing bouts are spectacular, the prizes for the winners have increased, there is huge support for national federations, and I can say that many questions in boxing have been solved recently” Told Hovsepyan to ITG.

The president of BFA also had some questions regarding the Olympic Games qualifying tournaments. “We saw in European Games in Poland that the officiating in the boxing tournament was politicised. I can say that five from our seven boxers were misjudged. If they talk about bad officiating in IBA, they must first look at themselves.”

Despite that, Hovsepyan has highest expectations from his National team. “I am sure that our boxers will do their best in qualifying tournaments. The National Team will be formed after the national championship. We will do everything to take part in the Olympic Games with a big team.”

BFA President Hovhannes Hovsepyan (from the right) with Olympic bronze medalist Hovhannes Backhov © IBA

A key factor of Armenia’s men’s team participation in Olympic Games can be current Olympic bronze medalist and four time world bronze medalist in light welterweight category Hovhannes Bachkov, who has already debuted in professional boxing. “Bachkov has a wish to take part in the Olympic Games, but at this moment he has some injuries and needs to recover. I have spoken to his coach, and he told me that he will not be able to participate in the first qualifying tournament, but if no Armenian boxer takes the licence in the first tournament, then Hovhannes will participate in the second tournament.”, concludes Hovsepyan.