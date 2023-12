Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Durán, the star guest at the weigh-in for the Night of Champions (IBA)

In grand style, quite literally. This Friday, the weigh-in ceremony for the IBA Night of Champions took place on the 24th floor of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. There, Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Durán, considered the best lightweight boxer in the history of the sport, served as the star guest.

The Panamanian boxer became a highlight alongside the protagonists of a weekend that will put Dubai at the center of the global boxing stage. Durán shared anecdotes, photos, and a good time with all the participants and fans present at the event. The Panamanian stated, "These events are very important for boxing, and moreover, Dubai gives a boost to these gatherings now that it seems the United States is not as active." All competitors perfectly met the weight requirements 24 hours before the fights, as per regulations.

The Night of Champions is one of the most important events of those held, and this time it will feature unprecedented titles. The IBA meticulously takes care of the organization of this sporting event, which, after Dubai, will continue its journey to Croatia and Slovenia. There is already an unofficially confirmed stop in Madrid in March, as reported by Inside the Games. Spain joins the path of this event that offers lucrative prizes for the boxers and the incentive of winning a championship belt.

In Dubai, the activity will be at its peak, as Saturday morning is dedicated to the Annual Congress and the Global Forum, where the keys to the future of boxing in the short, medium, and long term will be discussed.

Michael Buffer, announcer, Umar Kremlev, presidente of IBA, and Roberto 'Mano de Piedra' Durán. IBA

Regarding the weigh-in, everything went as expected. The scale, where the boxers faced off, was set up with music, colour, and an incomparable backdrop with a spectacular skyline of the city of Dubai.

Olympic champion from Russia, Albert Batyrgaziev, and three-time world champion from Cuba, Lazaro Alvarez, did not exceed 60 kilograms and will compete for an unprecedented title in the IBA. The fight is scheduled for ten rounds in the 60-kilogram category.

Silver medalist from the IBA Men's World Championship 2023, Saidjamshid Jafarov from Uzbekistan, and Sewonrets Okazawa, the world champion from Japan, stayed within the division and did not exceed 71 kg.

Aliaksei Alfiorau from Belarus, silver medalist from the IBA World Championship, will challenge Loren Alfonso representing Azerbaijan, who is a world champion and bronze medalist. Both weighed below 86 kg.

These are three professional fights on the same action-packed night that promises to be one of the highlights of a period with much activity, as all national delegates are in Dubai.





World and Olympic champion from Russia, Evgeny Tishchenko, fights against Leon Harth from Germany for the WBA World Champion title in a 12-round match.

Another world champion from Russia, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, faces German boxer Artur Mann in a 10-round match, and world champion Mark Petrovskii fights against Australian boxer Lukas Browne in another scheduled 10-round match.