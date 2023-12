Play Your Way to Wimbledon is the UK's largest mass participation individual tennis competition, allowing recreational players to compete on Wimbledon's iconic courts. This year, four new pathways were added to the event, opening up the competition to many more players and inspiring them to grab a racket and enjoy the fun of the competition.

A new adult doubles pathway was run for the first time, as well as the introduction of wheelchair, sight and learning disability categories, alongside the existing junior pathway; resulting in a record 14,500 people taking part in 1,500 events across the UK - a 50% increase in participation from 2022.

The format of the competition will remain the same in 2024, with venues running local competitions, with the winners progressing to the county stages to compete for the chance to play in the National Finals at the All England Club in August.

From today, Tuesday 5 December, all LTA registered venues, including clubs, parks and schools, can register to host an event with the LTA, which will provide a resource pack to help all venues organise and run a Play Your Way to Wimbledon event. Registration closes on 4 February 2024.

The National Finals provide a unique opportunity for players to immerse themselves in the Wimbledon experience, from using courts and facilities normally reserved for players competing in the Championships, to personalised tours of the historic grounds and the Museum.

The LTA and the All England Lawn Tennis Club have today announced that Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, will return in 2024 following record participation in 2023.

Picture from the last edition of the tournament. WIMBLEDON

World number one men's wheelchair tennis player and Vodafone ambassador Alfie Hewett OBE said: "It's fantastic to see the continued commitment from Vodafone, the LTA and the All England Club to make Play Your Way to Wimbledon accessible to as many people as possible."

"It was amazing to see so many new participants in last year's competition thanks to the addition of adult, wheelchair, visually impaired and learning disability tennis categories and I'm looking forward to seeing even more in 2024," he added.



22-time Grand Slam winner and Vodafone ambassador, Gordon Reid OBE, stated: "Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is an incredible opportunity for people from all walks of life to pick up a racket and get involved. It's been great to see more and more people taking part each year and I can't wait to see that continue in 2024."

Here is how the tournament works:

-Venue Stage: For players who want to compete against other players from their local area in a fun, Wimbledon-inspired competition.

-County / Area Finals: Winners of the Venue Stage will progress to this stage to compete against winners from other venues in their area.

-Disability (Wheelchair, Visually Impaired & Learning Disability): Players can compete in selected Regional Series events, with the winners progressing to the National Finals.

-National Finals: Held at the AELTC, the winners of each county/area final come together to compete for the PYWTW title.