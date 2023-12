The groups were drawn for the Copa America 2024 to be held in the United States, which will try to use the figure of Messi, the best player of all time, as a promoter of the sport that seems unable to capture the imagination of the average American.

It is well known that the United States has tried to impose soccer on the public, although always with mixed results. In the 70's, it tried to get into the hearts of Americans by attracting star players such as the Brazilian and three-time world champion "O King" Pelé or the German Franz Beckenbauer (considered by many to be the greatest defender of all time). In the 90's, it tried again by organizing the USA 94 World Cup, with Maradona as a great figure beyond his veteran status and problems off the pitch.

None of this made the impossible possible, that the average American would watch and consume soccer (and generate business, obviously) as they do the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA); Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL).

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, greets Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL, during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Faced with this hostile panorama for soccer in "the land of opportunities", the Americans, more stubborn than most, keep on trying. First they relaunched Major League Soccer (MLS) and attracted international figures such as David Beckham, Gonzalo Higuaín and Gareth Bale, among others.

Although they improved, there is still a lot to do and they organized the Copa America 2024 and the World Cup (although shared with Mexico and Canada) in 2026, but this idea alone had already failed. In 2016 they organized the Copa America, but apart from the latinos who went to the stadiums, it failed to get on the TV nor into the homes of the greater North American public.

Against this backdrop, Lionel Messi, the greatest player of all time and 8 times Balon D'Or winner, was hired and everything seemed to change. Just a year before a Copa America that will have the World champions, Argentina as the main protagonist along with the fearsome Brazil (five times world champion) and Uruguay (along with Argentina, the one with the most titles).

El actual DT campeón de la CONMEBOL Copa América™️, Lionel Scaloni con el trofeo más deseado del continente 🏆🌎



O atual treinador campeão da CONMEBOL Copa América™️, #LionelScaloni, com o troféu mais desejado do continente 🏆👏🏼



The current champion coach of CONMEBOL #CA2024,… pic.twitter.com/e9hTjmg98N — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) December 8, 2023





It's now or never, or at least that seems to be the motto of the world's most important economic power. That is why it is sparing no expense for the organization of the Copa America or the next World Cup 2026.

For this edition of the Copa America 2024, 14 venues have been set up in 10 American states, well distributed throughout the American geography, very large indeed.

The opening match on June 20 will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the final on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a capacity of 65,000 people.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Brazilian former player Ronaldinho draws a ball during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

It is no coincidence that Miami, has been chosen as the venue for the final. Miami is where Messi plays, in addition to having a community of latino soccer fans.

It is also no coincidence that the grid is "a bit strange", to put it mildly. Argentina and Brazil, regardless of how they fare in their groups, will never be able to face each other until a final, setting up groups A and B where they will play each other in the play offs, and groups C and D, where they will do the same. Business was more important than sport, regrettable. Ensuring the best (or at least trying to do so) seems to be more important than the sporting tradition and the draws and fixture where, depending on whether you finish first or second, you can complicate or not your way to the final. That's the way it has always been done, not this time.

Anyway, it is what it is and sincerely it does not surprise much since it is Conmebol that is behind it, an organization always suspected of unclear and corrupt management, despite the attempts of the Paraguayan president Alejandro Dominguez to show himself as something else.

Beyond that, when the games begin to be played from June 20 until July 14 of next year, everything will be forgotten and the world will focus its eyes on seeing Messi in his last great tournament (although with the door open for the 2026 World Cup, since he said that depending on how he feels in the Copa America, he may continue in view of what would be his sixth World Cup, if he plays in 2026).

The competition will of course have other stars, some of the best in the world, many of them playing in the major European leagues. 16 teams will participate (10 from South America and 6 from Central or North America), divided into 4 groups where the top two advance to the quarterfinals.





Groups

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Winner of the playoff between Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Winner of the playoff between Costa Rica vs. Honduras

History:

In the history of champions of the oldest national team tournament in the world, the CONMEBOL Copa América, Uruguay and Argentina, with 15 trophies each, dominate the table followed by Brazil with 9, Peru, Paraguay and Chile with 2 victories, while Bolivia and Colombia have won once since the tournament started in 1916.