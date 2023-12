The sixth world championship in Thailand of this new sport called Teqball, which combines table tennis with football skills, where you can add some of the futvoley so famous on Brazilian beaches, was recently successfully completed in Thailand.

The sport invented in Hungary in 2012 gains followers around the world , had its peak of success in the last World Cup developed in Bangkok, in the first World Championships outside his native Europe.

The sport that can be seen in the squares of Barcelona, Buenos Aires, or even in China, brings together the techniques of football, table tennis, volleyball and soccer tennis, but in the same sport, with precise rules and a Federation that brings them together. It has gone from being played recreationally and with rules worked out among friends, to a real sport with enormous potential and future.





The World Championships are on the rise in terms of attendance and participants. The event held in Thailand's capital over the weekend attracted a record 221 participants, including 80 women, from 61 different countries, according to the organizers' official figures.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - DECEMBER 03: Leonardo Lindoso De Almeida and Vania Moraes Da Cruz of Brazil compete against Suphawadi Wongkhamchan and Phakpong Dejaroen of Thailand in the Mixed Doubles Gold match between Thailand and Brazil during day 5 of the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Bangkok Arena on December 03, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship)





Last weekend, the most important tournament of the year took place at the Bangkok Arena and was attended by Brazilian star Ronaldinho Gaucho (World Champion and star of Korea Japan 2002). The ex-gredaamarela crack born 43 years ago in Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, is the ambassador of the discipline, and he participated in the Teqball World Cup.





The Brazilian star, who won the Ballon d'Or years ago as a professional soccer player, entered the Bangkok Arena jumping into the crowd and waving to a cheering public. He played a gala match with his classic Brazilian smile and cheekiness that characterized him so much during his glorious career.





How to play Teqball

Either alone or in pairs, "teqers" must exchange shots on unusual curved tables without using their arms, the condition being that they cannot use the same body part twice in a row.





Projection of the sport:

The International Federation (Fiteq) dreams of turning it into something more than a novelty sport, and has as its biggest dream to make it to the Olympic Games, something that will not be easy since 75 countries with constituted federations and dispute in at least 4 continents are needed, among other important things.





Recently, Viktor Huszar, co-inventor of teqball and president of Fiteq, told AFP that: "The Olympic Games are a dream. We are three Hungarians who really love soccer", they also explained that the origin was to avoid injuries in soccer and that they expect an increase in sports practice and why not dream of one day seeing important club matches, such as a derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid in teqball.