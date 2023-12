Dubai will be the epicenter of boxing with the IBA Congress, the Global Forum, and the Champions Night

Three events in one weekend. From Friday, Dubai will be the epicenter of world boxing with the celebration of three of the most important IBA events in the city of the United Arab Emirates: The IBA Ordinary Congress, the Global Boxing Forum, and the Champions Night.

It all begins with a reception and gala dinner with guests arriving from all corners of the planet. On Saturday, all the activity will focus on the organization of the Ordinary Congress, a crucial element for the IBA, as it will bring together all the National Federations of the world to study and deliberate on the strategies to be followed in the future of boxing.

A total of 171 federations are invited. In addition to several topics of vital importance, the election of a female representative on the IBA Americas Board of Directors stands out, an important element that demonstrates the commitment to gender equality maintained by the IBA. Three candidates are running for the election of a female board member of the Americas to fill the currently vacant position: Lourdes Avendaño from Bolivia, Ivonne Núñez from Ecuador, and Luisa Benítez from Venezuela are the eligible candidates approved by the BIIU Nominations Unit.

1- Avendaño was a boxer before and represented the Bolivian team in international boxing competitions. She is a certified IBA coach and holds a degree in Business Administration.

2- Núñez is a lawyer and economist currently pursuing a Ph.D. She also teaches law at several universities in Ecuador. She received the Dr. Leonidas Ortega Moreira Professional Merit Award in 2015 and 2016.

3- Benítez is the President of the Venezuelan Boxing Federation (FEVEBOX) and an active member of the Board of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC). She has previously served on the IBA Board of Directors, is a lawyer, and a certified IBA international technical official.

The Champions Night lineup will be very enticing, with unprecedented titles on the line. IBA

Next, the fourth Global Boxing Congress will take place. This will be the moment to present ideas by specialists in the sport and the most influential and knowledgeable individuals. Coaches, administrators, managers... This year's theme will revolve around the protection of the Physical, Mental, and Financial health of athletes. The aim is to generate ideas within the boxing community to find the best joint strategy and the most suitable action plan.

After a short break, the action begins. The sport in its purest state. The Champions Night will culminate in style. Among the fights of the evening, one of the best that can be held at the moment stands out, the one between Olympic champion Russian Albert Batyrgaziev and three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez Estrada of Cuba in the 60-kilogram division. Both boxers have professional experience and a distinguished career in IBA events.

The night's lineup also includes a fight at 86 kilograms between world champion Loren Alfonso Domingues of Azerbaijan and World Runner-up Aliaksei Alfiorau of Belarus. Another one between Saidjamshid Jafarov, World Silver Medalist, and Japanese world champion Sewonrets Okazawa in the 67-kilogram category.

Duke Ragan (red) of Team United States exchanges punches with Albert Batyrgaziev of Team Russian Olympic Committee during the Men's Feather (52-57) final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. © Getty Images





IBA President Umar Kremlev expressed his wishes a few days ago: "The IBA Champions Night will be a showcase of exceptional talent, bringing together some of the best athletes for an evening that will surely be memorable," concluded the IBA's highest authority.

Significant prizes and the possibility of winning unprecedented titles are at stake in the Dubai ring. The fight between Batyrgaziev and Lazaro Alvarez will contest a new title that has not been on the line before, in a bout scheduled for ten rounds. Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General and CEO of the IBA, referred to this first IBA title, novel and unprecedented. 'The first IBA title will be truly memorable, as these boxers have challenged each other several times.