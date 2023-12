The Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation (CTUSF) visited the FISU headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week to present its current initiatives, projects, and future challenges for the promotion of sport in universities.

This important meeting was attended by FISU President Leonz Eder and Secretary General and CEO Eric Saintrond, as well as CTUSF representatives President Shu-Yin Wang, Vice-President and FISU Executive Committee Member Ching-Yu Tseng, and Head of International Affairs Fran Lee.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Healthy Campus Programme. The CTUSF has been playing an active and important role in Healthy Campus, highlighted by the organisation of three virtual seminars in 2023, designed to benefit all universities in Chinese Taipei (covering North, Central and South zones).

To date, four Chinese Taipei institutions have joined the programme, one of which has already achieved a commendable bronze level: the Chinese Culture University, a private centre located in Yangmingshan, founded in 1962 and one of the largest universities in the country with around 32,000 students.

The FISU hosted the CTUSF in Lausanne. FISU

The CTUSF has distinguished itself as one of the most dedicated and committed members of FISU with a wide range of activities and projects. Its impressive track record includes hosting the FISU Forum in 2012, organising 11 FISU World University Championships in various disciplines - archery in 1998 and 2008, taekwondo in 2000, golf in 2002, baseball in 2004, woodball in 2004 and 2016, softball in 2006, badminton in 2010, bridge in 2010, triathlon in 2012 - and hosting the Summer Universiade in 2017.

Their commitment to promoting sport and education in this country and on a global scale is evident in their continued efforts and achievements within the FISU community.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting that Chinese Taipei, with a population of only 23 million, is the thirteenth most populous country in the world with a total of 345 medals (91 gold, 115 silver and 139 bronze), while a country like Spain, with twice the population, has won less than a third of the medals, 112 (20 gold, 35 silver and 57 bronze).