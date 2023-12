Three-time WBC Asia titleholder Neeraj Goyat, had the honour of representing India at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Uzbekistan, which brought together some of the biggest names in world boxing such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio César Chávez, Olexander Usyk, Shannon Briggs, and Amir Khan.

At the convention, Neeraj Goyat had the opportunity to interact with these iconic figures, discuss the scenario of professional boxing in India and share insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by Indian fighters on the global stage.

In a statement, Neeraj Goyat expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent India on such a prestigious platform. "It was an incredible experience to be in the presence of boxing legends who have paved the way for athletes like me, especially my role model Mike Tyson who is also known as the Iron Man of world professional boxing," he said.

Neeraj Goyat is a three-time WBC Asia titleholder and a prominent professional boxer representing India on the world stage. With a passion for the sport and a commitment to excellence, Neeraj continues to make strides in the world of professional boxing and inspire the next generation of Indian fighters.

Neeraj Goyat and Evander Holyfield in Uzbekistan. WORLD BOXING

His presence at the World Boxing Convention not only showcased his achievements but also highlighted India's growing influence in the world of professional boxing.

"Their insights about Indian professional boxing have been very positive. Their encouragement has motivated me to continue to strive for excellence and bring glory to Indian boxing," he said. As Goyat continues to make waves in the professional boxing arena, his journey is becoming an inspiration for aspiring Indian boxers. This event marks a significant milestone in the recognition and appreciation of India's contribution to the sport at the international level.

The Convention was attended by some of the most important figures in boxing, past and present. Mike Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world from 1 August 1987 to 11 February 1990, winning 10 consecutive universal titles and 12 in total. Julio César Chávez won his first 87 fights and 87 of his 107 victories were by knockout. He was world champion in three divisions (super feather, light and super light) and won 31 fights for a world crown).

Neeraj Goyat and the legendary Julio César Chávez. WORLD BOXING

A bronze medallist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Evander Holyfield became the first undisputed cruiserweight world champion in 1998 by defeating Carlos de León, and repeated the feat in 1990 with a victory over James Buster Douglas in the heavyweight division. He won 16 fights for the world title, retaining it with a draw against Lennox Lexis in March 1999 before losing it to the Brit six months later.

Oleksandr Usyk is one of today's biggest boxing stars, with a professional career that began after he won the heavyweight gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Undefeated in 21 professional fights (14 by way of KO), the Ukrainian is the current IBF, Super WBA, IBO, WBO and The Ring heavyweight champion, and on 17 February he'll face WBC champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a bid to unify all the heavyweight crowns.

Goyat and Oleksandr Usyk, one of today's biggest boxing stars. WORLD BOXING

Britain's Amir Khan, silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Olympics, achieved six consecutive super-lightweight titles. And finally, Shannon Briggs won in 60 of his 67 bouts (53 by knockout), and once held the heavyweight world title by defeating Siarhei Liakhovich on November 4, 2006.