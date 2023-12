Al-Majid participates in the meeting of the Paralympic Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh

In a significant gathering held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Majid, Secretary General of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, participated in the meeting of the Paralympic Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council.





These meetings aim to strengthen collaboration and exchange of experiences among the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the field of Paralympic sports. Representatives from different member countries participated in the meeting, where objectives were outlined, various common interests were discussed, and future plans for the development of Paralympic sports in the region were established.





The Secretary General of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee expressed his satisfaction at attending the meeting and emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration and exchanging experiences among member countries to support and develop Paralympic sports in the region.





Additionally, Mr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Majid praised the efforts dedicated to raising the level of participation and excellence in Paralympic sports events, as well as empowering determined athletes.