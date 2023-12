Champions crowned in men's and women’s Muay Thai in Saudi Games 2023

The Muay Thai competition was held in Saudi Games 2023 from December 1 to 4.

Hattan Al-Saif secured the gold medal in the women's Muay Thai 57 kg category at King Saud University yesterday. Abdulrahman Al-Olayeq, the former Secretary-General of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Rian Al-Ahmad, a Saudi Arabian Thai Boxing Federation board member presented the awards. Ghadah Al-Shehri won the silver medal, while Dana Al-Ghussein and Reema Al-Ferdews received bronze.

Ahmad Rosli won the gold medal in the 57 kg men's Muay Thai category, which concluded at King Saud University yesterday. Khalid Al-Dawalibi took the silver, and Alaraa Al-Amoudi and Abdullah Mohammed received the bronze.

Othmane Essaadaoui clinched the gold medal in the 63.5 kg category, followed by Abdullah Al-Qahtani with silver and Mujtaba Al-Zaki and Mehtab Khan with bronze.

In the 75 kg category, Soufiane Marzaq secured the gold medal, while silver was presented to Abdulrahman Bajbaa. Ali Najee and Amer Al-Anzi both came away with the bronze.