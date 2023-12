The Doha 2024 World Swimming Championship has initiated the volunteer application process for the premier aquatic event set to take place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from February 2, 2024, until the 18th of the same month.

Once again, the world's top athletes will gather in Doha, a city that has been the focal point of major events in recent years. This time, it will be the nation's opportunity to host the flagship event of the International Swimming Federation, taking place for the first time in the Middle East.





The world's finest swimmers will convene in the Qatari capital to compete in six different aquatic sports across three world-class venues (Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and Old Doha Port) throughout the city. Therefore, the Doha 2024 Organizing Committee is calling on enthusiastic individuals, both locally and globally, to join the team and contribute to the success of this historic championship for the country, the region, and the world.





Approximately 1000 volunteers are expected to play a crucial role in creating a memorable experience for athletes, officials, and spectators, with the opportunity to choose the areas in which they wish to contribute. They can assist in a wide range of areas, allowing them to align their skills and interests with a specific role. Volunteers may work in various areas, including event logistics, spectator-oriented roles, and in the media and communications departments.





Additionally, volunteers can sign up to work at the Masters World Swimming Championship, taking place days after the conclusion of the World Swimming Championship, from February 23 to March 3, 2024. This provides an opportunity to expand their experience and contribute to the success of multiple aquatic competitions.





It's worth noting that this week, the Short Course European Swimming Championship is taking place in Otopeni, Romania, with local standout David Popovici, alongside Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi from Italy, Florent Manaudou and Maxime Grousset from France, and the Britons Tom Dean and Matt Richards as key figures. Popovici, at 19, is a rising star in world swimming, having clinched double gold in the Budapest World Championship in the 100m and 200m freestyle, though he couldn't repeat his dominance in this year's Fukuoka World Championship in Japan. Doha may witness the crowning of Popovici and many other aquatic athletes, precisely in the year of the 2024 Paris Olympics.





About the Doha 2024 World Swimming Championship:





The Doha 2024 World Swimming Championship will feature 75 medal events in six aquatic sports: swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo, across three venues within the capital, Doha. In addition to hosting the world's top aquatic athletes on their journey to world titles, many will seek qualification for Paris 2024.





To sign up as a volunteer for Doha 2024:

World Aquatics Doha 2024 Oficial Web