The Olympic Channel Services and the European Taekwondo Union (ETU) have signed an Agreement for the exclusive media rights for live coverage on Olympics.com and on olympics social media handles of the European Qualification Tournament for PARIS 2024, that will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria in March 2024. The parties also discussed further cooperation for the future EQTs throughout time.

This Agreement brings the opportunity to bring a greater exposure for the Olympic sport of Taekwondo, and an increased presentation of European Taekwondo to new audiences.

ETU Vice President Slavi Binev highlighted the importance of this partnership: “We are particularly happy that by signing this MOU with the Olympic Channel, we will not only promote our Olympic sport, but we will do so at the heart of the Olympic family. Together with the President of the European Taekwondo Union, Sakis Pragalos, we are working on the even greater development of the sport in Europe, and we are sure that this cooperation will give the opportunity to millions of athletes who practice the sport, to envision their future as tomorrow's Olympians.”

Kostas Karvelas, Chief Business Officer of the Olympic Channel Services declared: “We are excited to work together with ETU to promote this sport on olympics.com as well as amplify the excitement of a qualification tournament for Olympic Games Paris 2024.”