Russia and Belarus will compete in Paris under a neutral flag after a vote to ban them altogether over their conflict with Ukraine was narrowly defeated in September.

The vote at the IPC's General Assembly in Manama, Bahrain, resulted in 74 members opposed to an outright ban, 65 in favor, and 13 abstentions. Valeriy Sushkevych, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, said in statements to AFP that the vote was tainted, alleging that some delegates from African countries told him "there was significant political pressure from Russia through embassies and governments."

The Games will take place from August 28 to September 8, after the Olympic Games. His Russian counterpart, Pavel Rozhkov, announced that veterans are being selected for Russian Paralympic teams. AFP contacted the Russian Paralympic Committee. The IPC declined to comment on the allegations but directed AFP to the words of its president, Andrew Parsons, after the Manama vote allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete at the Paralympics, when he said: "As this was a decision taken by the IPC General Assembly, I expect all IPC members to fully respect it