The French government is insisting it will keep the plan to hold the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on the River Seine even after a deadly attack in the French capital at the weekend amplified existing security concerns.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told French radio that the plan could still be adapted within the idea of the river flotilla, as media reports indicated grave concern within the security forces that the ceremony could be vulnerable to attack.

A man known to the authorities as a radical Islamist with mental troubles on Saturday stabbed to death a German tourist close to the Eiffel Tower by the River Seine in what prosecutors are investigating as a suspected act of terror.

"There is no plan B, we have a plan A within which we have several alternatives," the minister told France Inter radio. She said the "terrorist threat and in particular the Islamist threat exists" but added "it is not new and it is neither specific to France nor specific to the Games".

The plan is for a flotilla of boats to proceed along the Seine from Austerlitz bridge in the east of Paris to Iena bridge in the west carrying athletes, delegations and officials. The culmination of the ceremony would then take place in front of the famed Trocadero Gardens across the river from the Eiffel Tower.

All rights reserved ©2023 Agence France-Presse