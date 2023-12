The first stage of the Women's Handball World Championship in Denmark, Sweden and Norway came to an end on Tuesday with a huge turnout, proving once again that handball is almost a religion in these countries.

The 12,389 spectators who witnessed Denmark's 11-46 win over Chile at the Jyske Banck Boxen in Herning, Denmark, or the 8,407 who watched Sweden's 36-24 win over China at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg are just two examples of the event's extraordinary popularity.

In the final of the 2021 World Championship, which will be hosted by Spain, 4,316 spectators attended the final between France and Norway (22-29 for the Scandinavians), out of a total of almost 6,000 that can be accommodated at the Palau Olympic in Granollers.

In Pool A, favourites Sweden beat China (36-24), Senegal (18-26) and Croatia (22-17) to reach the second round with four points, while the Balkans and the Africans will start with just one. There they will meet Group B, which has been dominated by Montenegro (25-11 to Cameroon, 26-41 to Paraguay and 24-16 to Hungary), who will go through with four points to the Magyars' two and the Africans' zero.

Denmark is going all out for the World Championship. IHF

Norway showed why they are the front-runners for the title, with convincing wins over Greenland (43-11), Austria (28-45) and South Korea (33-23), with Camilla Herrem in a superb form. The Scandinavians advance with four points, the Austrians with two and the Koreans with zero.

They will next meet the three qualified teams in Group D, where France were underwhelming despite beating Angola (30-29), Iceland (22-31) and Slovenia (31-27) to go through with four points to the Balkans' two and the Africans' zero.

Spurred on by 10,788 espectators in the Pool E, Denmark overcame Serbia (25-21), Chile (11-46) and Romania (39-23). The co-hosts go through with four points, the Romanians with two and the Serbs none.

Camilla Herrem is having a great tournament at the moment. IHF

In an evenly matched Group F, Germany went through with four points after beating Japan 31-30 thanks to a Xenia Smits goal two seconds from time, Iran 22-45 and Poland 33-17, who came through with two points to the Asians' zero.

Spain finished with four points after predictable victories over Kazakhstan (34-17) and Ukraine (32-30), and a 25-27 win over Brazil thanks to five goals from the prodigy Paula Arcos. The 'Verdeamarelha' has two points, while the Ukrainians will start empty-handed.

Their opponents in the second round will be the Netherlands, who have four points after a 41-26 win over a pointless Argentina, a 20-40 win over Congo and a 33-20 victory over the Czech Republic, who have two points for the second phase.

Paula Arcos (62), an exceptional player. IHF

The second phase begins on Wednesday with four groups of six teams taking their points from the first phase against the qualified teams. Each team will play three matches in the Main Round with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals. In addition, the fourth-placed teams from the Preliminary Round will compete in the President's Cup to determine the World Cup standings.