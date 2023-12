American Jordan Stolz clinched his first gold medal, while in the women's competition, Korean Kim Min Sun claimed the glory. Czech Martina Sáblíková secured the 5000 meters after 3 years, and the Norwegian men and U.S. women took the Team Sprints.

The 19-year-old Jordan Stolz achieved a sensational record (1:44.67) to win his first gold medal of the season, reversing a lackluster start, leaving behind the leader in the standings, 34-year-old veteran Kjeld Nuis (NED), in what can be described as a generational duel with youth prevailing over experience. Following his record-breaking victory, he received the Oscar Mathisen Award (a prestigious award in speed skating, despite being unofficial). His triple at last season's world championship, where he won the 500 meters, 1000 meters, and 1500 meters, played a significant role.





Apart from Nuis, the podium was completed by Chinese skater Ning Zhongyan (CHN). The Dutchman attempted to attack Stolz's record towards the end but without success. He had a 0.62-second advantage over his young rival entering the final lap but could only clock 29.3 seconds in the last 400 meters to finish 0.67 seconds behind Stolz. Nuis is still in a prominent position to beat Stolz in the World Cup standings after three events, but with only two races remaining in the season, the Dutchman will need to skate well in the final weeks to secure the Crystal Globe.

Jordan Stolz (USA) took a belated first World Cup gold of the season in the 1500m, breaking his own Stavanger track record in doing so © ISU





On the other hand, the winner of the women's speed skating this weekend was Kim Min Sun, who returned to using the same boots as last year and achieved glory. The 23-year-old South Korean won the 1500 meters ahead of Brittany Bowe (USA) and Ireen Wüst (NED) before leading South Korea to victory in the Team Sprint on Sunday. She won the 1500 meters in 1:53.18, 0.45 seconds faster than Bowe. The 34-year-old American took the silver medal in 1:53.63, surpassing Wüst by just 0.06 seconds. Regarding the boot change, the winner emphasized the importance of going back to basics: "I felt uncomfortable with the new boots from the beginning of the season," said Kim. "After the last race in Obihiro, I decided to go back to last season's boots. It was a good decision. I felt much more comfortable and could skate better."





Kim's victory in the 1500 meters places her in third position in the overall World Cup standings in the distance, behind Wüst and Bowe. However, with two events remaining in the season, the final ranking is still open.

Kjeld Nuis (NED) failed to complete the 1000m/1500m double in Stavanger but relished the contest with his younger rival © ISU





In another competition, Sáblíková returns to gold in the 5000 meters, after three years without gold medals, in the Stavanger World Cup. The 34-year-old Czech, Olympic champion in the distance in 2010 and 2014, had not won a gold medal in the World Cup since the 2019/2020 season. In a closely contested race, the winner clocked 6:54.64, just 0.14 seconds faster than silver medalist Antoinette de Jong (NED). Last season's world champion, Natalia Voronina (RUS), completed the podium with a time of 6:55.47. Sáblíková's victory came after a strong start to the season, winning two silver medals and one bronze in the 3000 and 5000 meters. After a fourth-place finish in the 3000 meters on Saturday, the Czech was determined to step onto the podium on Sunday. With this victory in the 5000 meters, the Czech moved up to third place in the overall World Cup standings in the distance. Antoinette de Jong leads the standings, followed by her compatriot Irene Schouten.





In the Sprint Team Relays, Norway and the U.S. swept everything at the Stavanger World Cup. Norway did it in men's, while the Americans in women's. In the men's event, the winning team was composed of Håvard Lorentzen, Bjørn Magnussen, and Odin By Farstad, securing the victory against teams from the Netherlands and Russia.





On the other hand, in the women's competition, the United States, with a team composed of Brittany Bowe, Maki Tsuji, and Erin Jackson, took the victory, relegating South Korea and Russia to second and third place.

Stolz was presented with the Oscar Mathisen Award for his outstanding triple-gold performance at the World Championships © ISU