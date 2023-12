The 20-year-old Serbian emerged victorious in the under-21 tournament against Frenchman Arthur Fils (36th) with a score of 3-4 (6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (9), and 4-1 in 2 hours and 10 minutes, creating a historic final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.





Hailing from Novi Pazar, Serbia, coached by Viktor Troicki, and under the guidance of Novak Djokovic (who covers his countryman's expenses), Hamad Medjedovic (110th) has just been crowned champion of the ATP Next Gen Finals after defeating Frenchman Arthur Fils (36th) in a tournament for players under 21.

Remember the name 🏆@MedjedovicHamad defeats Arthur Fils 3-4(6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4(9), 4-1 to salute in Jeddah.#NextGenATPFinals pic.twitter.com/awUMFCPYkL — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) December 2, 2023





After an excellent afternoon, with his serve as the main offensive weapon, the Balkan player follows in the footsteps of other tennis players who, after winning this title, became stars on the circuit, including past champions like Hyeon Chung (2017), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018), Jannik Sinner (2019), Carlos Alcaraz (2021), and Brandon Nakashima (2022).





The Next Generation ATP Finals is a tennis tournament played on indoor hard courts, held every year at the end of November, marking the conclusion of the demanding ATP season. The tournament features the top seven male players under 21 and one invited player also under 21. This is the first time it is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as it was previously hosted in Milan, Italy, since 2017.





A Growing Career:





Throughout 2023, Serbian player Medjedovic reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 events in Nur-Sultan and Gstaad. He secured victories in the Mallorca, Szekesfehervar, and Mauthausen challengers. In terms of Grand Slam performance, he qualified for Wimbledon and Roland Garros, notching up seven wins against players ranked in the top 100.