On November 30, the European University Sports Association hosted an insightful EUSA-NUSA online meeting in the form of a webinar, focusing on the upcoming 2023 European Universities Winter Championships, the 2023 European Universities Games, EU funding opportunities and relevant organisational updates.

The webinar was attended by over 60 participants from 26 countries, representing National University Sports Associations and partner organisations and was also part of the Enhancing Sport Organisations and Management (ESOM) project, co-funded by the European Union.

EUSA President Adam Roczek welcomed the participants and thanked them for their support and participation in the EUSA events this year. He gave a summary of the European Universities Championships season, which will conclude with the upcoming first European Universities Winter Championships, taking place in Val di Zoldo, Italy, on 18-21 December.

Matjaz Pecovnik, EUSA Secretary General, presented an update with 'What's up EUSA, starting with the topics: Bidding for EUC 2027, EUSA EUC Logotype Competition, Call for Student Commission Candidates, Call for EUSA Associate Members and EUSA Development Fund. He then gave a summary of recent EUSA meetings and activities, including the EUSA 25th Anniversary and Conference Working Meeting, the EUG 2024 monitoring visit and the EUG 2028 bidding cities Online Webinar.

Upcoming meetings and events were also presented, highlighting the preparatory visit EUC Winter Val di Zoldo, the inspection visit EUC Rowing Istanbul, and the last sporting event of the year – the European Universities Winter Sports Championships 2023 in Val di Zoldo, Dolomites. Participants were also invited to mark their calendars with the main events planned for 2024, as well.

The second speech was given by EUSA Sports Manager Miha Zvan, who presented the upcoming European Universities Winter Sports Championships 2023 and the European Universities Games 2024, including the sports programme and important dates.

Aleksandra Andreeva, EUSA Sports Administration Officer, then gave details of the registration process and deadlines. Registration for next year's European Universities Games will open on 15 December, when the rules and regulations and other important information about the event will also be published.

Andrej Pisl, EUSA Communications and Project Manager, provided information on funding opportunities, focusing on the funding available from the European Union and the main points of the ESOM project. The focus was on the Erasmus+ programme, preparatory actions and pilot projects in the field of sport, and the European Solidarity Corps.

The presentation of good practice examples started with Marianna Pikul, representative of AZS Poland, who gave an overview of the project (Uni)ted forces to support the education of (Uni)versity sport comm(Uni)ty (Uni4S), co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

Reka Molnar, representative of MEFS, addressed the participants with another good practice of non-EU funding, as well as the EU-funded projects K2S-GenZ and the EUG2024 More than Games project, both co-funded by the European Union.