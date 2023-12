Trinity Sport Centre in Dublin has recently been granted the 'Outstanding Facility' National Quality Standard Award for 2023 by Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness industry.

This is the tenth consecutive year that Trinity Sport Centre has received the ‘Outstanding Facility’ National Quality Standard Award by Ireland Active. The National Quality Standard Awards (formerly known as the White Flag Awards) have been running since 2001 and are the only industry-specific distinctions for the leisure, health, and fitness sectors in Ireland.

They are the most sought-after and respected accolades in the industry and are awarded at three levels - Outstanding (Gold), Exceeded (Silver) and Achieved (Bronze).

Commenting on the award Michelle Tanner, Director of Sport and Physical Activity at Trinity College Dublin, said: "Trinity Sport is delighted to have been awarded 'Outstanding Facility' the highest category in the National Quality Award for Leisure Centres, by Ireland Active. This is the tenth year in a row that we have been awarded at this level, which is a remarkable achievement given the increase in activity levels in recent years."

"The award is also a reflection of the commitment and support from other areas of the College, such as Estates and Facilities, who help us to deliver the highest standards. We are very proud to have received this award for the tenth year running and would like to thank our customers and the wider Trinity College Dublin community for their continued support."

Sport plays a fundamental role at Trinity College. TWITTER

The awards recognise outstanding facilities in the sector that meet the operational standards across 250 quality-based criteria and are endorsed by Sport Ireland. Entrants include local authority, and private and hotel leisure facilities. Ireland Active provides support to the awards in the areas of standards, programmes, Garda vetting and training.

Trinity College, in the centre of Dublin, was founded in 1592 by Queen Elizabeth I, and It is the only constituent college of the University of Dublin, the oldest university in Ireland. Situated on College Green opposite the former Irish Houses of Parliament, the campus covers 47 acres (190,000 m²) with many attractive buildings and two playing fields and it has 49 sports clubs affiliated to the University of Dublin Central Athletic Club.