Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov established himself as the main contender for the Paris 2024 gold medal on the first day of the 2023 Tokyo Grand Slam.

In the 73 kg weight category Heydarov won his sixth gold medal in Grand slam’s history. He is in great shape at the end of 2023. He became the European champion in November, and in Tokyo he proved it by doing things he had never done. In the semifinal Heydarov defeated Manuel Lombardo from Italy, whom he had lost previously three times. Heydarov’s rival in the final bout was 2017 World champion and current bronze medalist Soichi Hashimoto from Japan. They had met 7 times previously, and Hashimoto had won all seven bouts. But Heydarov is unstoppable now, and he proved it by defeating Hashimoto for the first time in his career.

Hidayat Heydarov (in the white) against Soichi Hashimoto in 2023 Tokyo Grand Slam final © IJF

In women's 57 kg weight category everybody was expecting Canadian derby in the final, and Christa Deguchi and Jessica Klimkait did their best for it reaching the semifinals, but if Deguchi did her step to the final bout by stunning Georgian Eteri Lipartiani in 30 seconds, Klimkait wasn't able to stop Brazilian Jessica Lima. But it was the only win against the Canadians for Lima today. In the final bout she lost to Deguchi.

World number 1 Sanne van Dijke from Netherlands proved once more that she is the best in the women's 70 kg weight category. In the final bout she defeated the current Asian champion Shiho Tanaka from Japan and added her fourth Grand Slam title.

In men's 81 kg weight category four former world champions Matthias Casse (Belgium), Saied Mollaei (Azerbaijan) and Sagi Muki (Israel) were joined by current Olympic champion Takanori Nagase (Japan), but it was 2022 world bronze medalist Joonhwan Lee from Korea, who claimed the gold in Tokyo. Only Casse was able to reach the final, as the other contenders lost their preliminary rounds. Lee stopped Casse in the final bout, and the bronze medals went to David Karapetian (AIN) and Zelim Tckaev from Azerbaijan.

Mao Arai (right) against Lea Fontaine in the final of 2023 Tokyo Grand Slam © IJF

Recently-crowned junior world champion Mao Arai from Japan was the only one of four Japanese athletes in women's +78 kg weight category who claimed a medal. She reached the final and defeated French Lea Fontaine there.

Finally in men’s 90 kg weight category Sanshiro Murao from Japan showed why he has been chosen as Japan's National team member for Paris 2024. The 23 year old defeated former world champion Noel Van T End (Netherlands), world current silver medalist Christian Parlati (Italy), and in the final was stronger than current world champion Luka Maisuradze from Georgia.

Final Results (-57 kg)

1. DEGUCHI Christa (CAN)

2. LIMA Jessica (BRA)

3. KLIMKAIT Jessica (CAN)

3. LIEN Chen-Ling (TPE)

The podium of women's 57 kg weight category in 2023 Tokyo Grand Slam © IJF

Final Results (-70 kg)

1. VAN DIJKE Sanne (NED)

2. TANAKA Shiho (JPN)

3. MOSCALU Serafima (ROU)

3. TSUNODA ROUSTANT Ai (ESP)

Final Results (+78 kg)

1. ARAI Mao (JPN)

2. FONTAINE Lea (FRA)

3. PARK Saetbyeol (KOR)

3. HERSHKO Raz (ISR)

Final Results (-73 kg)

1. HEYDAROV Hidayat (AZE)

2. HASHIMOTO Soichi (JPN)

3. TERASHVILI Giorgi (GEO)

3. LOMBARDO Manuel (ITA)

Final Results (-81 kg)

1. LEE Joonhwan (KOR)

2. CASSE Matthias (BEL)

3. KARAPETYAN David (AIN)

3. TCKAEV Zelim (AZE)

Final Results (-90 kg)

1. MURAO Sanshiro (JPN)

2. MAISURADZE Luka (GEO)

3. PARLATI Christian (ITA)

3. IGOLNIKOV Mikhail (AIN)