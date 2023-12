On December 2-3 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final will be held in Manchester. A day earlier the 2023 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals took place again in Manchester. World’s best para taekwondoins were competing for one of the prestigious titles of the year.

A total of 76 athletes from 27 countries, as well as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), competed in the one-day event at the Manchester Regional Arena, which was refereed by 90 officials. The athletes competed across five women’s and five men’s K44 weight categories.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons today attended the Manchester 2023 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final to witness the world’s best Para Taekwondo athletes in action.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue (left) with IPC President Andrew Parsons © World Taekwondo

During the competition, World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue met with IPC President Parsons to discuss the future development of Para Taekwondo and the exciting year ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 fast approaching

Iranian athletes were shining bright in the sky of Manchester during the final bouts. Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei defeated Paralympic champion Peru’s Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the women's 47 kg weight category. Deroei went almost unbeatable this year, and she closed it with great victory. She now becomes the main contender of Paris 2024 Para taekwondo tournament.

Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei from Iran againstbPeru’s Leonor Espinoza Carranza © World Taekwondo

The three time world champion Mahdi Pourrahnama (men’s 70kg) defeated Javokhir Alikulov from Uzbekistan. Alireza Bakht was the strongest in men’s 80 kg, and the reigning world champion Hamed Haghshenas won the competition in men’s +80 kg weight category.

Maria Machado (women’s 52 kg) from Brazil added to her Para Panamerican champion title also a victory in Grand Prix finals. She defeated Salma Ali Abd Al Moneem Hassan from Egypt.

Maria Machado from Brazil celebrating her victory in 2023 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final © World Taekwondo

All the results of 23 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals

Women's 47 kg

Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei (Iran) df (Peru)

Women’s 52 kg

Maria Machado (Brazil) df Salma Ali Abd Al Moneem Hassan (Egypt)

Women 57 kg

Yujie Li (China) df Gamze Gurdal (Turkie)

Women’s 65 kg

Beth Munro (Great Britain) df Elena Savinskaya (AIN)

Women’s +65 kg

Guljonoy Naimova (Uzbekistan) - Amy Truesdale (Great Britain)

Men’s 58 kg

Asaf Yasur (Israel) df Bopha Kong (France)

Men’s 63 kg

Mahmut Bozteke (Turkey) df Bolor-erdene Ganbat (Mongolia)

Men’s 70 kg

Mahdi Pourrahnama (Iran) df Javokhir Alikulov (Uzbekistan)

Men’s 80kg

Alireza Bakht (Iran) df Jeonghun Joo (Korea)

The podium of men's +80 kg weight category © World Taekwondo

Men’s +80 kg

Hamed Haghshenas (Iran) df Ivan Mikulic (Croatia)