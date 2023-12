50 countries from all continents have confirmed their participation in this initiative and will organise various events with local skating clubs, rinks and national skating federations in a spirit of inclusion and joy.

Each country and local event will feature a series of free activities accessible to all ages and skating levels with the common goal of making the ice safe, fun and inclusive.

World Ice Skating Day is also a unique opportunity to get started in figure skating, speed skating and short track speed skating, all at the same time, through special performances by professional athletes and training sessions offered to the public.

Some well-known faces such as coach Michelle Hong and Michaela Scalisi (popularly known as "Michaela Carrot") will support the project through their insightful and awareness-raising content.

There will be no shortage of Inclusive Skating, where as last year, Inclusive Skating renews its role as an Institutional Partner for the second edition of World Ice Skating Day World Ice Skating Day fully aligns with the values and objectives pursued by Inclusive Skating, a non-profit charity that supports skaters with special needs or disabilities to enjoy equal participation in ice skating sports.





