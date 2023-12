Tahitian kayakers once again secured gold and silver medals during the marathon races at the XVII Pacific Games in DC Park, maintaining their lead over Australia by 3 medals (51 to 48). New Caledonia remains in the lead with 77 medals with two days to go.

In the women's marathon K2-16 km race, Tahiti's duo added another gold, making history for their kayak team at the Pacific Games and achieving a triple (they had previously won the women's K1-500m and K2-500m). Samoa took silver, and New Caledonia claimed bronze in this recently introduced water sport at the Pacific Games.





In the men's marathon K2-16 km race, New Caledonia took home a gold medal with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 20 seconds. Gold medalist Benjamin Legavre expressed his joy, saying, "I'm really happy for the first time kayaking is contested in the Pacific Games. Thanks to the Solomon Islands for the great competition." Tahiti finished second, and the Solomon Islands (bronze) secured their first-ever medal in this recently added discipline.





Despite being lower in the medal standings, New Zealand achieved gold and silver in the men's 1500 meters, thanks to Jack Paine and Liam O'Donnell, respectively. The winning time was 3 minutes and 50.97 seconds. Paine, speaking to the Pacific Games News Service, mentioned the motivation from not winning gold in the 800 meters: "I'm ecstatic. I got silver in the 800 meters, which was great, but I was hungry, so I really came here with a plan to execute, make sure to hit my times very hard, and I was lucky to do it today in these really tough conditions."

NZ claim another gold and silver double in women's 1500m. Photo: Sol 2023 Media





In the women's category, New Zealand's performance was even better with another gold and silver double in the 1500 meters at the National Stadium in Honiara. Having already won gold in the 800 meters, Hollyer not only claimed the top prize but also set a record. Hollyer achieved a remarkable time of 4:26.06, breaking the Pacific Games record by more than 3 seconds (4:29.30) previously held by Nadia Prasad (New Caledonia) almost 30 years ago in the 1995 Pacific Games in Tahiti. The bronze medal went to the 15-year-old Angele Richard from Tahiti, showing great promise for the future with a time of 4:43.18.





The National Stadium witnessed PNG's victory in the men's 4x400m relay in a tight race against Fiji, recognizing its significance in securing the fifth position in the medal standings. PNG's team composed of Daniel Baul, Emmanuel Wanga, Adolf Kauba, and Benjamin Aliel finished in 3 minutes and 13.53 seconds to claim gold. Fiji's team, consisting of Sailasa Moala, Waisake Tewa, Vishant Reddy, and Jonacani Koroi, took silver (3:15.80). The bronze medalists were from Vanuatu (Terry Tickie Mael, Obediah Timbaci, Toho Josuah, and Rizon Leo Rara), crossing the finish line in 3:20.49.

PNG brought it home in the men’s 4 x 400m relay. Photos: Gibson Dite’e and Lawrence Ale, Pacific Games News Service





Australia, as expected, achieved several medals in athletics. Mitchell Lightfoot set a new Pacific Games record in the men's 110 meters hurdles at the National Stadium in Honiara on Thursday night, completing it in 14.19 seconds. Lightfoot expressed his happiness to the Pacific Games News Service, saying, "I was really happy to be able to come here. Competing with people from all over the world is one of the reasons I practice this sport. It's a great atmosphere here, a fantastic crowd, it's amazing."





In the women's 100 meters hurdles, Lightfoot's compatriot Imogen Breslin also secured gold at the Sol2023 Pacific Games. Her impressive time of 13.81 seconds was notable for the 22-year-old athlete. The silver went to Adrine Monagi of Papua New Guinea (repeating her achievement from Samoa 2019) with a time of 14.29 seconds, and Esther Wejieme of New Caledonia claimed bronze, crossing the finish line in 14.39 seconds.





Breslin, after the excitement of hearing the anthem and seeing the Australian flag atop the podium in the Solomon Islands, told the Pacific Games News Service, "I'm ecstatic. I just screamed over the line; I was so happy. Just before the race, I was thinking, I want to be on that gold podium. I want to be looking at the Australian flag, hearing my national anthem for the first time in my life, having that opportunity. So, I was just overwhelmed with adrenaline." She also didn't forget her beginnings and the importance of the World University Games in her growing career: "Actually, I had my first real experience at the World University Games this year, that was a few months ago, so it's good that I came a bit prepared knowing what to expect."

Australia’s Imogen Breslin strikes gold in women’s 100m - Photos: Gibson Dite’e and Lawrence Ale, Pacific Games News Service





In the battle for the fifth position in the medal standings (PNG leading by one gold over Fiji), the outcome between Friday and Saturday in touch rugby at DC Park will be crucial. In Thursday's group stage playoffs, Fiji secured two victories on the way to gold (defeating Samoa 9-7 and then Solomon Islands 9-4) and a draw with Niue 3-3. The team that finished fourth in Samoa 2019 has hopes of winning gold to tie with PNG (defending champions), who won their first two games against Niue and Solomon Islands but lost their last match of the day 9-3 against a strong team from the Cook Islands. Group stage matches continue at DC Park on Friday before the finals on Saturday.





Vanuatu's Elie Enock won gold and likely secured qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. She celebrated at the National Stadium in Honiara on Thursday after winning her country's third gold medal (3+5+9) in the Games and likely qualifying for the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 in the women's shot put. Enock comfortably surpassed the 7-meter mark (7.84 meters) required to go to Paris 2024, ensuring a placement percentage of 70.25 against her F57 classification, the highest in the event, and the gold-winning performance at Sol 2023.





In the shot put category for Para athletes, results are measured based on their classification to determine their final placement percentage. A higher percentage, close to 100, indicates a better ranking, and the competitor with the highest ranking at the end of the event is the winner.

Fiji beat PNG to qualify for the women’s gold medal match. Photos: Peter Kofana, Pacific Games News Service





Two exciting days remain in the XVII Pacific Games. New Caledonia will finish first, that is certain. Australia and Tahiti are competing for the crucial second place, while Samoa seems to be fourth on its own. For the fifth position, Fiji and PNG promise a close battle to the end, while New Zealand, with their outstanding performances in athletics yesterday, aims to snatch the seventh place from the Solomon Islands, who had a great tournament at home.