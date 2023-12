The football federations of Spain, Portugal and Morocco reached an important milestone today in their joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup by officially signing the FIFA Bidding Agreement, which commits them to the rules and framework of the bidding process.



The Moroccan, Portuguese and Spanish football federations will now work closer than ever to develop a bid that they hope will exceed all expectations for the FIFA World Cup. By sharing their vision for the tournament last month, the associations expressed their intention to deliver a tournament that will enhance the legacy of the FIFA World Cup, as well as grow the game and make an impact around the world.

As the 2030 FIFA World Cup will mark 100 years since the first edition of the tournament, a special effort will be made to ensure that the tournament provides a blueprint for how the next 100 years will look. This includes the host countries showcasing their unique cultures to encourage further collaboration between Europe, Africa and the rest of the world, while also ensuring that the event is sustainable and friendly to fans of all ages and backgrounds.

Following the signing of the bid agreement, Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, reflected on the bidding process so far. "Today's signing of the bid agreement with FIFA is a milestone, a landmark moment for our Federations, and for football in our three countries. We congratulate everyone who has made this possible, and from now we get down to the business of putting together a bid and a tournament plan that will impress football fans around the world."

Spain, Portugal and Morocco to make history in 2030. RFEF.

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, added: "Under the great leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, football in Morocco is growing like never before, from the grassroots level to our national teams. Joining forces with Portugal and Spain to host a FIFA World Cup was the obvious next step to continue this progress. Together, we will make history by staging the first FIFA Men's World Cup on two continents and in three countries, and only the second on the entire African continent. Our 2030 World Cup will mark a new turning point in football."

Pedro Rocha, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, remarked: "We are very grateful for the confidence that FIFA has shown in our vision so far and we look forward to working very closely with them over the coming months. We are aware of the enormous responsibility that comes with hosting a FIFA World Cup, and we don't take it lightly. It will be hosted by three countries, but its legacy will be felt everywhere. We now have seven years to make the dream of three nations a reality and this World Cup will be the best ever."