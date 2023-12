The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended the membership of the National Badminton Federation of Russia (NBFR)



The National Badminton Federation of Russia (NBFR) has been suspended as a member by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for including within its jurisdiction territories that fall under the jurisdiction of another member.

The decision will need to be confirmed by the members at the 2024 General Assembly, which will be held in Chengdu, China.

The process allowing players with a Russian passport to participate in BWF-sanctioned tournaments as independent neutral athletes remains in force. The BWF will amend its procedures to allow the direct registration of such players.