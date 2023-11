The professional series of the Global Esports Federation, the Global Esports Tour (GET), will begin its upcoming season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in April 2024. Organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Games and Esports (CBGE) and with support from national, state, and local partners in Brazil. The event will help boost economic and tourism development in the city

.

GET Rio 2024 will be the first stage of a multi-year Global Esports Tour scheduled for Brazil from 2024 to 2026. The event will also feature the Counter-Strike 2 championship with eight open teams and four women's teams, competing for the coveted prize pool of $200,000. Beyond the intense gaming action, the Rio Free Fire Cup (JEDIS), cosplay performances, conference panels, art, and urban culture will enhance this innovative event.

"With the selection of Rio de Janeiro as the launch site for the Global Esports Tour 2024, we are embracing the passion and commitment of the Brazilian esports community. This marks a crucial moment in elevating Brazil's position in the world of esports. As we expand our global GET portfolio, we are proud to appoint Eric F. Brinkley, Director of Programs and Content at GEF, as our first GET Commissioner," shared Paul J. Foster, GEF CEO.

GET Rio 2024 will be the first stage of a multi-year Global Esports Tour scheduled for Brazil from 2024 to 2026. © Global Esports Federation

"We are honored to host our first stage of the Global Esports Tour over the next three years. This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the world’s talented esports athletes, promote esports in our region, and develop the esports industry in Brazil," said Paulo Ribas, president of CBGE. Rodrigo Castro, State Secretary for Events and Promotion of Rio de Janeiro State, emphasized: "In addition to contributing to the state’s economy, esports is a way of transforming lives. It is a privilege to bring an international event to Rio de Janeiro with content including music, the arts and culture. We are proud to be the hosts of this major event for our diverse, young community."

Mario Cilenti, GEF Executive Director, Operations, highlighted Brazil's significance in the esports landscape, saying: "Brazil is a key growth region for esports, and we believe this event will not only showcase the talent of professional esports athletes but also provide an opportunity to continue to fuel growth in this powerful region."

The Global Esports Tour takes place in the world's true global cities throughout the year. GET features peak competition showcasing elite-level esports teams competing for a coveted prize.

Stay tuned for more information about this exciting event that promises to make Rio de Janeiro a landmark destination for esports enthusiasts worldwide.