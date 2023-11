Jan Paterson, Director of Sport at NEOM, stated: "Partnering with these two unique events supports NEOM's aim to develop a world-class high-performance ecosystem and welcome the world's best aspiring athletes and teams, all while supporting the national federations, the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and the Ministry of Sport."

The Next Gen ATP Finals are already underway from Tuesday, 28 November, to Saturday, 2 December, at the King Abdullah Sports City. Sanctioned by the ATP Tour, the tennis tournament features the world's top 21-and-under men's singles players. This innovative and award-winning event will see the next generation of global stars compete for top honors for the 2023 season.

Arij Mutabaghani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation, declared: "The Next Gen ATP Finals embody the philosophy of our Federation, which is to inspire young talent to reach the sport's highest levels."

America's Cup is one of the most important sailing events in the world. © Getty Images

Starting just one day after the Next Gen ATP Finals, the world's oldest international sporting event, the America's Cup, also lands in Jeddah. The city will host the second Preliminary Regatta of the 37th America's Cup, which will take place from Wednesday, 29 November, to Saturday, 2 December. This will be the first time in the America's Cup's 172-year history that the world's top sailing teams will race in the Red Sea. The Preliminary Regattas serve as warm-up races for the 2024 America's Cup and offer the perfect opportunity for crews to display the world's newest and most exciting foiling class, with top speeds reaching 50 knots.

Samia Bagdady, CEO of the Saudi Sailing Federation, said: "We are working in partnership with the America's Cup to ensure that the event will be a catalyst to inspire local people, as well as broadening access to the Red Sea."

Both events contribute to NEOM's commitment to being an innovative hub for sport, uniting communities, shaping lifestyles, and contributing to its dynamic economy.