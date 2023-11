The World Cup is a crucial opportunity for India to position itself as great event holder, following last month's announcement that it would bid to host the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad as the likely venue.

Additionally, with cricket set to be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as announced by the International Olympic Committee last month in Mumbai, the potential bid gains more significance as this sport is a symbol for the country. The World Cup is a "spectacular" show to aid everything, said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in statements to AFP, through "fanning nationalistic, and occasionally chauvinistic, pride through the medium that is not only the favourite sport but also the most captivating form of entertainment for today's Indians."

Cricket will be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as announced by the International Olympic Committee last month in Mumbai. © Getty Images