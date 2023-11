Once again, a record number of applicants for the Assist Fund have been established, who will receive registration subsidies. In this regard, the Hockey Canada Foundation announced that 3,322 young players across the country will receive subsidies for hockey registration fees for the 2023-24 season, a figure that becomes the highest in the four-year history of the program.

A success that has been well received within the hockey community in the North American country, where this sport is a symbol.

In this way, just over $1.5 million will be distributed to approved participants this season, with subsidies going to kids in each of the 13 members of Hockey Canada. These figures constitute a record number of assists and represent a 30% increase compared to last season, with 38% of the assists going to participants who are members of the the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour community.

"The Assist Fund is such an important program that helps more children and families register for hockey and create lifelong memories through the sport we all love," said Donna Iampieri, executive director of the Hockey Canada Foundation. "This initiative would not be possible without the generosity of Canadians and our partners, and with their support, we look forward to providing more assists to those facing financial barriers to hockey in the future."

Since 2020, the Assist Fund has provided financial support to more than 8,000 kids, including over 3,000 who are members of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour community.

The Assist Fund was launched ahead of the 2020-21 season in response to the many families experiencing financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to provide subsidies to help more young Canadians enjoy the game they love. With this kind of assistance, what may initially seem impossible for some families becomes accessible, creating many opportunities.

Some parents of the beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction with what the assistance and the Assist Fund mean to them. "Tucker loves everything hockey, and he is so thankful for organizations like this that let him get on the ice. Thank you for helping my child be active and healthy!" explained Jesse in Ontario.

"Our community has a growing number of Indigenous players, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the Assist Fund." Averil added in British Columbia.

Canadians can give an assist of their own this holiday season, with 100% of donations going towards subsidized registration fees for more Canadian kids.