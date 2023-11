Mohammed bin Daij, the candidate from the Kingdom of Bahrain, secures a position on the board of the Asian Paralympic Committee



In the first round, Mohammed bin Daij secured 20 out of 39 votes, competing against the Japanese candidate who received 22 votes. However, it was in the second round that he successfully clinched victory, winning the second seat with 25 votes. This election took place during the General Assembly meeting of the Asian Paralympic Committee in Riyadh on November 28, 2023.

APC Conference-General Assembly.

The Asian Paralympic Committee is responsible for organizing and managing the Paralympic Games in Asia, with the aim of enhancing participation and sports development for people with determination in the region.

On the other hand, Majid Al Otaibi won the presidency of the Asian Paralympic Committee for the next four years, with Abdulrahman Al Sheikh from Saudi Arabia accompanying him as the Vice President.

Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa's membership in the Asian Paralympic Committee "is a significant achievement, reinforcing Bahrain's position in the Paralympic sports field at the regional and international levels.

Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa dedicated this achievement "to the unwavering and continuous support for Paralympic sports at the local, regional, and international levels." He added, "This accomplishment reflects Bahrain's commitment to improving opportunities for participation and sports development for people with determination, as well as the effort to increase awareness and integrate them into society." This work truly leads to success and progress.

