Most sports followers become enthusiasts before the age of 14, and those who start engaging in sports at an early age are more likely to exercise, participate in social groups, and spend money on sports, according to a new analysis by the sports marketing agency Two Circles.

In the past 10 years, the global value of sports rights has grown by 50%, an unprecedented growth in history. It is estimated that there will be 4 billion sports fans by 2032, and the global value of sports rights could experience another nearly 50% growth in the next decade, undoubtedly leading to increased competition among sports.





Two Circles has conducted a comprehensive analysis of this issue, based on over a billion data records and 500 million fans, according to Two Circles, who speak daily.





Among the most significant findings for Two Circles are the five 'Foundations for Fan Origin': The Made by 14 Principle: A Window to Youthful Enthusiasm

Nearly 50% of sports fans are created before the age of 14 and are more passionate, committed, valuable, and active as a result. Although relatively consistent worldwide, the UK and Switzerland create younger fans than most, with 57% of fans 'made by 14', while India has older new fans, with only 35% 'made by 14'. However, when it comes to cricket, that number rises to almost 50%, with the most popular sports in each country attracting fans at an earlier age worldwide.





Fans made by 14 are also significantly more valuable to the sports they follow. Globally, compared to fans created later in life, they are 24% more likely to declare themselves highly passionate, 98% more likely to consume sports daily, spend $1.88 for every $1 spent by other fans on following sports, and are 26% more likely to engage in 150 minutes or more of exercise per week.





Sharing Strengthens: Sport Fosters Communities, Both Digital and Real

Being a sports fan is not just about personal connection but is often a communal experience. If no one in your social network is a highly passionate sports fan, you have only a 12% chance of being very passionate about that sport. If only one of your social groups shares that interest, the probability doubles from 12% to 24%. In contrast, if you are surrounded by a network of highly passionate sports fans, that probability jumps to almost 80%, highlighting the crucial role that sharing a passion for sports can play within immediate peer groups.





Heroes and Teams: Navigating the Evolutionary Landscape of Fans

Although team loyalty remains strong, a notable shift has occurred. Generation Z is now almost twice as likely as any other generation to be attracted to sports because of individual athletes. This kind of following, however, does not occur at the expense of forming team loyalties, as 51% of Generation Z fans identify as followers of specific teams, compared to 50% of Millennials and 45% of Generation X fans.





Crucially, the data indicates that younger generations are declaring their team loyalties in equal numbers as before, and team-based fandom has the same impact on behavior: Generation Z fans are three times more likely to watch a sport live weekly if they support a team. They may come for the athlete, but they stay for the community.

Fans of Germany react during the UEFA Under17 Girls European Championship Qualifier match between Germany and Romania at Stadion am Waldhaus on October 20, 2023 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)





New Origin, Same Retention: Adapting to Changing Fan Preferences

The emergence of online platforms, games, sports documentaries, and social media has changed how sports organizations interact with their fans. However, watching live television broadcasts remains the key factor, where 40% of all fans begin their relationship with sports.





However, fans born after 2000 have shown a preference for storytelling and on-demand content, marking a shift from the live sports preferences of previous generations.





Despite immersive media such as games and docuseries being three times more likely to create fans later in life, live and on-demand media will continue to be crucial for passionate fandom.





Understand. Care. Belong: The Pillars of Fandom

People don't just 'dislike' a sport. They need to understand, care, and belong. Simplifying rules, improving accessibility, and fostering a sense of belonging will become the foundations for fostering fandom.





Cricket's The Hundred is cited as a standout example, with a 'lack of understanding' seen as a key barrier for the sport. As The Hundred has demonstrated, breaking down barriers can build fandom at younger ages and in more inclusive ways.





Understanding the sport, genuinely caring about the outcomes, and providing a platform where fans feel represented and valued are crucial. Addressing these elements not only nurtures fandom but also reduces the gap for potential fans, creating a vibrant and inclusive sports community that, in turn, encourages more positive fan behavior.





Gareth Balch, CEO and co-founder of Two Circles, said, 'We aspire to create more sports fans, which will always be worthy of deeper and considered analysis. Our mission is to build a better future for the sports industry, and by understanding the profound impact of youthful passion, shared connections, changing fan preferences, and a sense of belonging, we are shaping a roadmap for sports organizations to foster lasting fandom and thrive in the future.'