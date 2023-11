The inclusion of Mongolia as a National Member Federation of the WFDF has been approved, bringing the total number of member countries in the World Flying Disc Federation to 107.

In a press release issued by the WFDF, they proudly announced the admission of the Mongolian Flying Disc Federation (MFDF) as its new National Member Federation for Mongolia (MGL), increasing the WFDF membership to 107 National Member Federations (NFs).





WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch expressed, "I am particularly pleased to welcome Mongolia as our 30th National Member Federation in Asia to the growing WFDF Flying Disc family. This will further strengthen WFDF and AOFDF's discussions with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for the recognition of Flying Disc sports. WFDF and AOFDF aim for inclusion in the Asian Games program in the next cycle. The WFDF Development Program, in close cooperation with our continental associations in Africa (AAFDF), America (PAFDF), Asia-Oceania (AOFDF), and Europe (EFDF), strives to add more member federations, maintaining, nonetheless, an extremely thorough admission process."





Audrey Kulberg, spokesperson for the Mongolian Flying Disc Federation (MFDF), commented, "The Mongolian Flying Disc Federation is excited to officially join the World Flying Disc Federation as a member. In recent weeks in Mongolia, days have become much colder with fewer daylight hours, posing obvious challenges to continue practicing flying disc sports. But it is during this time that our enthusiasm and dedication to the sport seem most evident. It is very rewarding when players are willing to travel in freezing temperatures to play ultimate every week, and this love for the game keeps our mission going."





She also concluded, "We are honored to receive the support of the World Flying Disc Federation to help us continue spreading the joy of the game throughout Mongolia. We believe that the values, accessibility, and connecting opportunities of Flying Disc sports will greatly benefit Mongolian society, so we are excited about the new opportunities this partnership presents. Furthermore, we hope that this recognition provides more pathways for our members to develop as players and our organization as a whole. It is an honor to be part of this global flying disc community."

© y[email protected] - WFDF Pan American Ultimate Championships





It's worth noting that the WFDF is currently co-organizing the WFDF Pan American Ultimate Championships taking place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The tournament brings together over 80 participating teams from 13 American countries and nearly 1800 athletes, making it the most significant continental team event in the Ultimate category on the continent.