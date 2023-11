The oceanic giant, Australia, began to turn around its uneven start, managing to distance itself from Tahiti in the race for the second spot in the XVII Pacific Games, which are clearly being dominated by New Caledonia.





The Australians secured several gold medals in the last few hours, allowing them to surpass the previous second-place holder (Tahiti) in golds earned (37 to 33). Despite having almost 60 fewer medals overall (65 to 113), they secured the second position in the overall standings.





Athletics played a significant role, especially in the Tuesday night speed spectacle. Georgia Harris dominated the women's 100 meters final at the National Stadium in Honiara, clocking an impressive 11.70 seconds, securing the gold ahead of Isila Apkup from Papua New Guinea (11.86 seconds) and Regine Tugade-Watson from Guam (11.92 seconds).





Jack Lunn, clinched gold in the men's 800 meters, breaking the Pacific Games record that had stood for the past 24 years (Isireli Naikelekelevesi, 1 minute, 49.54 seconds). The Australian athlete completed the same distance in 1:48.43. After his triumphant performance, he expressed to the Pacific Games News Service: "I dedicate this victory to my family and my country. I am happy with the win."

In another outstanding performance by the Aussies, Law and Kennedy secured gold and silver, respectively, in the men's 100 meters final with times of 10.40 and 10.49 seconds. Johnny Key from Samoa finished third with a time of 10.72 seconds.

Law and Kennedy claimed gold and silver respectively for Australia. Photos: Danzo Kakadi, Pacific Games News Service





Australia's Mia Scerri added another medal, this time in the women's heptathlon. After winning three of the four events on Monday, the 18-year-old Scerri claimed victory in two of three events on Tuesday: the long jump (6.19 meters) and the 800 meters (finishing in 2 minutes, 24.20 seconds), earning a crucial gold for her country. Papua New Guinea's Edna Boafob took silver, while Tahiti's Timeri Lamorelle secured the bronze.





After becoming the best of the games with 5624 points, Scerri told the Pacific Games News Service: "It was good to have a strong first day and carry the momentum into the second day. The conditions were tough, very humid and warm, but it was fantastic to compete with these girls, and I had a great time."





The first day of weightlifting at the Maranatha Hall saw a more even distribution of medals. Nauru claimed two gold medals in the 84 kg and 84 kg+ events, with Mesha’h Denuga lifting a total of 425 kg in the 84 kg category and Bessie O’Brien lifting 570 kg in the 84 kg+ category. Ao Morea of PNG added gold to his tally in the 67 kg event with a total lift of 372.5 kg, and Samantha Gware did the same in the 57 kg event with a total lift of 330 kg. Juliet Vuzier of Tahiti took gold in the 47 kg event with a total lift of 240 kg, followed by Mihi’iti Malateste in the 52 kg event with a total lift of 235 kg. Ludivine Breymand of New Caledonia secured gold in the 63 kg event with a total lift of 422.5 kg. The host nation, the Solomon Islands, also earned medals (silver and bronze) in the 47 kg, 69 kg, and 76 kg events. The men's weightlifting will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday with the squat, bench press, and deadlift categories. The event featured the presence of two international referees.

Nauru claimed two gold medals in powerlifting on Tuesday. Photos: Trevor Aihara, Pacific Games News Service





In Kayak, the medals were also distributed among Samoa, Tahiti, and New Caledonia, who had impressive performances in the recently introduced water sports event at the Pacific Games in DC Park. Tahiti's Iloha Eychenne secured two golds, the first in the women's K1-500m and the second with her teammate Sommer Nateahi in the K2-500m team event. Samoa took silver in the women's K2-500m team event, while New Caledonia secured the bronze.





The host country, however, dominated in bodybuilding, not willing to share many medals. They claimed 10 medals (3 of them gold) in a competition led by the Solomon Islands' Jenly Tegu Wini. It's worth noting that bodybuilding returned to the Pacific Games after being absent in Samoa 2019, marking its third appearance in Oceania's premier sporting event (previously in New Caledonia 2011 and PNG 2015). The competition this year featured a total of 13 event categories with medals at stake.

Solomon Islands won medals in 10 out of 13 bodybuilding events. Photos: Junior Wasi, Pacific Games News Service





While not yet in the medal race, but in important bouts, the Friendship Hall witnessed intense boxing action. Australia's Harry Garside secured a spot in the semifinals by defeating John Ume of Papua New Guinea in the 63.5 kg category. In the same division, Pemberton Lele of the Solomon Islands overcame Alexander Eliam Jr from the Federated States of Micronesia, and Fiji's Elia Rokobuli had a tough fight, defeating Mathew Martin of Nauru.





In the men's 71 kg quarterfinals, Lachlan Halstead of Nauru defeated Fiu Tui of Tuvalu, Wendell Stanley of New Zealand overcame Dicks Lio of the Solomon Islands, Shannan Davey of Australia defeated Tawhirimatea Toheiriri-hallet of the Cook Islands, and Taufa Lavemaau of Tonga secured victory over Losifafo Tunoa of American Samoa.





In other quarterfinals, but in the +92 kg male category, New Zealand's Patrick Mailata won the first bout against Jadan Liu of American Samoa. Samoa's Elijah Mercury-Leafa did the same against Beeni Roubena of Kiribati. The third +92 kg quarterfinal was won by Tonga's Amato Mataika against Jr A'asa Alapati of Tuvalu, while Australia's Teremoana Teremoana secured victory over Jerry Leo of the Solomon Islands in the fourth and final bout in that category.

Kiribati debutant Erui Temakau has been living and training with coach Scott Bindloss in Australia. Photos: Junior Wasi and Aaron Ballekom, Pacific Games News Service

The women's quarterfinal rounds promise intensified matchups. It's important to note that there will be boxing at the Friendship Hall until Saturday, December 2nd.