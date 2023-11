A record 138,000 people have expressed an interest in volunteering for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany with just weeks to go until the application deadline on 15 December.

During the tournament, a total of 16,000 volunteers will represent Germany in the ten host cities and stadiums. They will welcome guests from all over the world and play a central role in making the tournament a EURO for all, bringing to life the motto 'United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas.'

Applications can be sent to www.euro2024volunteers.com by 15 December. Requests for volunteering in Gelsenkirchen and Leipzig are most likely to be successful at this stage, depending on applicants' availability and areas of interest.

Successful applicants will be invited for an informal interview, of which 14,000 have already taken place and more are planned. All applicants can expect a final decision by February 2024.

So-called Volunteer Weeks have been taking place in the host cities since September. They offer successful applicants the chance to try on uniforms and organise interviews, especially for disabled applicants, to make the programme as accessible and inclusive as possible. Various side events help to create a sense of team spirit in the run-up to the tournament.

Celia Sasic, tournament ambassador, stated: "The interest in the programme has been tremendous, both in Germany and internationally. We are impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the people in Germany. The number of applications for the volunteer programme has far exceeded our expectations. It is great that so many people want to volunteer to represent Germany at EURO 2024 and give a face to the host cities."

Albärt, the official mascot of UEFA EURO 2024. UEFA

The final will be played in Berlin's historic Olympiastadion, which can accommodate more than 70,000 spectators. In addition to the German capital, seven other host cities have also been confirmed: Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart and the Munich's 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, which will host the opening match on 14 June 2024.

Next Saturday, the draw for the Euro 2024 in Germany will take place at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg. Tenor Jonas Kaufman and violinist David Garret will perform at the event, which begins at 18:00 (local time, GMT+1).

A total of 20 teams plus hosts Germany have already secured their place at EURO 2024, while the remaining three places will be contested by the 12 play-off teams in 2024. They will have to win two play-offs to qualify.

UEFA has been organising volunteer programmes across Europe for more than 20 years. More information on UEFA's volunteer programmes and its volunteer community can be found at: https://volunteercommunity.uefa.com/