On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has announced the launch of its football packages across four venues in France. These options include premium shared, and private hospitality experiences for dedicated fans in Paris and other major French cities.

To give football fans even more opportunities to follow and support their favourite teams, On Location has entered into exclusive club and operator partnerships to bring the Olympic Hospitality experience to the home cities of three iconic football clubs: Marseille (operated by Mars360, the events subsidiary of Olympique de Marseille), Paris (operated by Paris Saint-Germain), and Nice (operated by Nice Eco Stadium).

This unique event marketing collaboration will allow On Location and its partners to offer local fans a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games in their home stadiums, while travelling fans can will be able to explore more of what France has to offer beyond Paris - whether it is discovering the French Riviera and beaches of Nice, or the Provençal capital of Marseille.

Michael Tonge, Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue, On Location, commented: "With these partnerships, we are proud to support regions beyond Paris, and develop a local presence across France. In addition, Paris 2024 and On Location are strengthening their ties with territories, markets, and businesses all over France, stimulating local economies and generating excitement in the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We look forward to celebrating these historic Games with the French nation, and the wider global sporting community."

The Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. © Getty Images

On Location has worked with each of the stadium partners to create carefully curated packages that will ensure fans experience football at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games like never before, with an exceptional range of hospitality packages for both shared and private lounges, each offering a different level of premium hospitality service.

Shared Lounges:

-Gold Package: The Gold Package offers luxurious comfort with an international chef's menu including a premium selection of champagne, spirits, wine, beer, and soft drinks – as well as thoughtfully curated Olympic commemorative gifts and dedicated on-site staff. Prices start from €450 per person (excluding VAT).

-Silver Package: The Silver Package includes on-site access to the Common Lounge, a gourmet buffet dinner, champagne on arrival and full bar service throughout the event. With this package, guests will receive an exclusive Olympic Games gift and a dedicated member of staff to assist them throughout the event. Prices start from €265 per person (excluding VAT).

-Bronze Package: The Bronze Package includes access to a shared lounge, a lively atmosphere, street food cuisine and a selection of wines and beers. Prices start from €165 per person (excluding VAT).

Private Boxes:

For those seeking premium seats and a dedicated space to entertain guests within the venue, the private boxes operated by On Location offer a modern, comfortable, and premier option at the Olympic Games. This offering includes exclusive use of a private box with dedicated seats adjacent to the box, elevated cuisine served in each box, premium champagne, spirits, wine & beer, a special gift, and dedicated staff. Prices start at 430€ per person for a 12-person private box (excluding VAT).

Travel Packages:

In addition to the on-site hospitality experience, Official Olympic Games Travel Packages are available for Paris and Marseille, with a variety of options ranging from 1-6 nights, with accommodation in 3, 4 and 5 star hotels, allowing fans to make the most of their time in these two cities. The wide range of packages cover most of the sporting events in each city and all include Olympic tickets and accommodation.

